The DARPA Drone Ship That Could Change Naval Surface Warfare Forever

In February 2025, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) revealed that Serco Inc. had completed the construction of a new prototype uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The USX-1 Defiant, which had been in development since 2020, was revealed, though under significant cover to obscure many of its features. While there's not much known about the vessel at this time, DARPA has divulged some information, and the new USV could potentially change the way naval warfare is fought.

Advertisement

While the future of warfare is leaning toward the widespread use of military drones, the USX-1 offers a new type of surface vessel under the Navy's No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program. The purpose of NOMARS is to develop vessels that can operate autonomously for extended periods at sea. Ideally, this could be accomplished due to the lack of need for personnel and the equipment and supplies needed to sustain them.

To this end, DARPA explained in its press release that it was built "from the ground up with no provision, allowance, or expectation for humans on board." In conjunction with the USX-1's construction, DARPA has also successfully tested automated fueling-at-sea, which would keep the vessel in operation without having to return to port. Here's everything we know about the USX-1.

Advertisement