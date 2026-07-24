5 Pushrod Engines That Still Outpace Modern Turbocharger Tech

The pushrod engine has been around for well over a century, powering everything from muscle cars and trucks to marine engines and small-block V8s that built entire legacies. A pushrod engine places its camshaft inside the engine block rather than up in the head, using a system of lifters, pushrods, and rocker arms to open and close the valves.

That design keeps the engine shorter, lighter, and simpler than an overhead-cam layout, since there's no need for cam chains, belts, or extra hardware. Fewer moving parts also means fewer things to service and fewer failure points, which is a big reason Chevy still builds pushrod V8s for the Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro, and its full-size trucks.

Be that as it may, the automotive landscape has shifted. Between emissions regulations and a global push toward smaller displacement, engineers have leaned hard into forced induction. Small turbocharged units have replaced many naturally aspirated pushrod setups, promising more power from less size, better efficiency, and improved fuel economy.

Turbochargers let a smaller engine punch above its weight by forcing more air into the cylinders. Despite the marketing push toward turbocharged downsizing, a handful of pushrod engines still put out numbers that make modern turbo mills look over-engineered by comparison. Here are five pushrod engines that still outpace modern turbocharger tech.