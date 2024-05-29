GM LT4 Vs. LT5 Engine: What's The Difference?

The fifth generation of GM small-block was released in 2014 to cautiously optimistic enthusiasts around the world. The previous third and fourth-generation GM small-block V8s were not only special, but they became the blueprint for everything that an American pushrod V8 should be for over two decades between 1997 and 2020. Luckily, the LT engine series lived up to its predecessors and introduced new innovations that the LS series lacked.

While the naturally aspirated engines in the series, especially the LT1 and LT2 V8s, got the job done in lower-tier models of the Corvette and Camaro, the supercharged entries in the fifth-gen small block family are the ones that have truly pushed the platform to its limit. To this point, there are two blown entries of the GM LT small-block, including the LT4 and LT5.

Being a part of the same engine family, the LT4 and LT5 are fraternal twins. In fact, the supercharged 6.2L LT4 — released in 2015 — served as a springboard for the LT5's success. Like all the other engines in the LT engine series, both the LT4 and LT5 are 90-degree V8 engines with cast aluminum blocks and cylinder heads. Both engines also feature the same cast aluminum pistons and forged powdered metal connecting rods, along with most other key internal components. While the LT4 and LT5 are similar on paper, they are differentiated by a few key components.