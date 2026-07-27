Harbor Freight Vs DeWalt 6-Tool Combo Kit: How They Really Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Combo kits can offer great value compared to buying tools individually, and many major brands offer them within their lineup. Harbor Freight offers various combo kits between its Bauer and Hercules brands, with one of the biggest of them being the Bauer 20V 6-tool combo kit that retails for $249.99.

The cut-price tool retailer often adds comparisons to its online listings; in this case, the big-brand kit that it compares the Bauer to is the DeWalt DCK695P2W2052 6-tool combo kit with a retail price of $1,298. Harbor Freight claims that buyers can save $1,048 by purchasing the Bauer kit instead. So, is the Bauer kit is a no-brainer over the DeWalt? The answer is no, although it's not entirely for the reasons you might think.

Firstly, the DeWalt kit is listed as out of stock at the time of writing, and since it's a Home Depot exclusive, it can't be bought elsewhere. Even leaving that fairly significant caveat aside, there are plenty of other issues with the claim that serve as a reminder not to take comparisons like this one at face value.

Despite Harbor Freight comparing the two kits on its website, both contain a different set of tools. The Bauer kit includes a ½ inch drill/driver, a ¼ inch impact driver, a 6-½ inch circular saw, a compact LED light, a blower, and an oscillating multi-tool. Meanwhile, the DeWalt kit includes a ½ inch hammer drill, a ¼ inch impact driver, an LED flashlight, and a 7-¼ inch circular saw. These four tools are similar to the Bauer kit, but DeWalt also adds in a 4-½ inch angle grinder and a reciprocating saw.