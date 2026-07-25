15 Famous Movie & TV Vehicles You Can Buy (But Probably Can't Afford)

When it comes to collecting items from movies and television shows, there are plenty of options. Above all, there are the vehicles, and in many shows and films, they're highly collectible. More than a few people have built replicas of the TARDIS from "Doctor Who," though this is something that only a handful of folks can do.

However, when you move to real vehicles, the costs skyrocket. This is especially true when they require heavy modifications. Add to that the fact that high-profile productions often pull out all of the stops to make their vehicles stand out, and getting your hands on something like Baby from "Supernatural" isn't an inexpensive undertaking.

Restoring something built decades ago isn't cheap, and costs tend to rise when collectability is taken into account. Regardless, there are a select few who have shelled out a ton of cash to ride in style. Each of these 15 vehicles comes from an incredibly popular show or movie, and while you can technically buy them all, odds are the sticker shock will keep you away.