15 Famous Movie & TV Vehicles You Can Buy (But Probably Can't Afford)
When it comes to collecting items from movies and television shows, there are plenty of options. Above all, there are the vehicles, and in many shows and films, they're highly collectible. More than a few people have built replicas of the TARDIS from "Doctor Who," though this is something that only a handful of folks can do.
However, when you move to real vehicles, the costs skyrocket. This is especially true when they require heavy modifications. Add to that the fact that high-profile productions often pull out all of the stops to make their vehicles stand out, and getting your hands on something like Baby from "Supernatural" isn't an inexpensive undertaking.
Restoring something built decades ago isn't cheap, and costs tend to rise when collectability is taken into account. Regardless, there are a select few who have shelled out a ton of cash to ride in style. Each of these 15 vehicles comes from an incredibly popular show or movie, and while you can technically buy them all, odds are the sticker shock will keep you away.
Bullitt - 1968 Ford Mustang GT390 Fastback
"Bullitt" is one of the greatest car-chase movies from the 1960s, and its car has long been highly desired by collectors. In the film, Steve McQueen plays SFPD Lt. Frank Bullitt, and he drives a beautiful 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback; and much of the action takes place on the road.
The car is painted Highland Green with the GT package, featuring the 390 FE V8 engine with some modifications for filming. Two were used in the movie, and after filming wrapped, they disappeared. There's a great story about how the car from "Bullitt" was finally found, but even if you wanted to get your hands on a film-used car, you're going to have a tough time.
The last time one sold was in 2020, and it went for $3.74 million. Fortunately, a non-screen-used '68 GT 390 Fastback isn't too hard to locate, so you can find them for sale every so often. Depending on condition, you can probably get your hands on one for around $58,000, though some sell for considerably more.
Supernatural - 1967 Chevrolet Impala
"Supernatural" is all about Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, two brothers who travel about the United States killing monsters. The show ran for 15 seasons, and while it's not exactly a character in and of itself, "Supernatural's" 1967 Chevrolet Impala, known affectionately by Dean as "Baby," might as well be one.
Prior to the show's first episode airing in 2005, the '67 Impala wasn't the most iconic car. That's since changed, and the Chevy has become one of the most collectible cars on the market for lovers of the series. There are several variations, but for Baby, it's the 1967 SS Impala four-door hardtop with an eight-cylinder 427ci Turbo-Jet V8 engine.
Finding one in good condition isn't too difficult, though because of the series, the cost of these beauties has steadily risen. On average, you can expect to pay around $66,750 for a decent one. Some sell for considerably more, while lower-end cars can run you as little as $20,000. The production used several Impalas, though Ackles managed to get the main one off the lot when filming wrapped.
Magnum P.I. - 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS
Tom Selleck dominated '80s prime-time television on "Magnum P.I.," and he did so while driving a red 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS. The car is iconic and expensive, though, fortunately, even Ferraris can become affordable (to some) after 50 years. That's not to say that Thomas Magnum's ride is cheap or easy to find.
The production used three Ferrari models, changing it up over the seasons, beginning with a 1979 308 to a GTSi, and finally a 1984 GTS Quattrovalvole, but the differences weren't too noticeable to fans unfamiliar with the minor differences between models. They required modifications to accommodate Selleck's height, but were otherwise the same cars a select few could afford to drive in the early 1980s.
In 2017, a 1984 model driven by Selleck on the show sold for $181,500. If you want to get behind the wheel of one that wasn't seen on television, it won't cost as much, but expect to shell out some serious cash. These average for around $77,000; like any car, condition matters, and some can go for around $130,000 or more.
Smokey and the Bandit - 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
When it comes to great car movies from the 1970s, look no further than "Smokey and the Bandit." The action comedy film features an all-star cast and some seriously great driving scenes. Bo "The Bandit" Darville (Burt Reynolds) sat behind the wheel of a 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
The car used in the film is a 1976 Trans Am with its front end restyled to look like the 1977 edition. Regardless, there are plenty of tribute cars decked out in black paint and gold trim that look, to the average viewer, like a so-called "Bandit Edition" Trans Am. You can usually find these cars for sale, but they often require some modifications.
Indeed, the car used in the film was heavily modified and made to look very different from what it actually was. It is occasionally possible to get your hands on one tied to the movie, as a promo car used by Universal Studios was sold at auction in 2016 for $550,000. Thriftier collectors can usually get a '76 or '77 Trans Am for around $82,000 on average.
Batman: The Movie - 1966 Ford Futura
Since his introduction in 1939, Batman has driven tons of vehicles, though the Batmobile is the most recognizable. There have been several versions over the years, but the most iconic is easily the car featured in the 1966 television series starring Adam West as the Caped Crusader. It may come as a surprise, but the production used a legit car to make the Batmobile.
The retro-futuristic design came about thanks to the 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura concept car, which was modified heavily to align with the show's theme. Eventually, the Batmobile switched over to the 1966 Ford Futura, but the overall design scheme remained pretty much the same.
Owning the Batmobile isn't an inexpensive endeavor, and the one featured in the 1966 feature film sold at auction in 2010 for $4.2 million. While it's possible to find a reasonably priced replica for around $85,000, most require tons of modifications to bring them up to Batman's approved specs, as the car that hit the market looks very different from the one driven by the Dark Knight.
Knight Rider - 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
"Smokey and the Bandit" wasn't the only production to glamorize the Pontiac Trans Am, and one of the most well-known cars in '80s television was a 1982 model. "Knight Rider," the show that made David Hasselhoff a star, features a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as K.I.T.T., voiced by William Daniels.
Because of the show's popularity, the '82 Trans Am became highly collectible — especially when the car is modified to feature K.I.T.T.'s various upgrades and alterations. These are fairly extensive, beginning with a light bar in the car's grill and moving to the interior, which is not stock by any stretch of the imagination.
There are plenty of tribute cars out there, including one "Knight Rider" car that got a speeding ticket while parked in a museum. Tribute cars that look like K.I.T.T. can get expensive, running around $130,000 to as much as $150,000. That said, newer replicas sell for considerably less, with one from the 2008 revival series going for $44,000 in 2009, though it was hardly an '82 Trans Am. Without modifications, one of those runs around $12,000.
Back to the Future - 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Before "Back to the Future" hit the silver screen in 1985, the DeLorean DMC-12 was a failed car. After, it was a pop culture icon that's so recognizable, the DeLorean nameplate managed to return from the dead. Regardless of the real vehicle's fate, the movie car is one of sci-fi's most celebrated, and it's possible to own one.
While your 1981 DMC-12 won't fly or travel through time, it can be modified to look just like the one from the movies. Most tribute cars and replicas take the car's look from "Back to the Future Part II," which features a Mr. Fusion alongside other items like the Flux Capacitor introduced in the first movie.
Getting a film-used DeLorean from "Back to the Future" isn't likely, so you can do one of two things: buy a used '81 car and modify it yourself or buy one that's already been outfitted with all the bells and whistles. Unmodified, they can sell for around $40K, though the average price is around $130,000 for a pristine, working car. A modified one might run as much as $200,000.
The Dukes of Hazzard - 1969 Dodge Charger
One of the most recognizable cars from '80s television is the General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger used in "The Dukes of Hazzard." The car is painted bright orange with the number "01" emblazoned on the doors, while the Confederate Battle Flag is painted across its top.
The car is probably best known for its amazing stunts, but don't be fooled — the production went through a lot of them. Across the series' seven seasons, the folks behind "The Dukes of Hazzard" went through at least 329 different cars, destroying as many as two each episode. One of the best-known stunts involves the car flying up into the air after hitting a ramp while the Duke cousins cheer "Yahoo" while it arcs through the air.
If you don't think that destroys a car's vital parts, you'd be wrong. The '69 Dodge Charger is highly collectible and has been featured in numerous series, including being Ghost Rider's "Hell Charger" in "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD." On average, these cars go for around $150,000 in good condition, though a tribute car went for $62,700 in 2022.
Casino Royale - 2007 Aston Martin DBS V12
When it comes to classic cars and movies, the franchise with perhaps the most is James Bond. Beginning in 1962 with "Dr. No," the Bond franchise exploded to include dozens of movies and plenty of iconic actors. It also features a ton of automobiles, and one of the most impressive arrived in 2006's "Casino Royale," which introduces Daniel Craig as the new Bond.
In the film, Bond gets behind the wheel of a beautiful 2007 Aston Martin DBS V12, which didn't technically exist when the movie was shot. Aston Martin provided the production team with a 2006 model that featured a mockup of the body panels for the 2007 model.
This isn't apparent when watching the movie, and the car looks incredible. As any enthusiast knows all too well, Aston Martin doesn't make inexpensive cars, and this model's MSRP was $256,000 in 2008. You can buy a 2007 model for around $222,000, but condition is everything, and a superb example can run considerably more. Still, if you're incredibly lucky, they can sometimes sell for $110,000.
Ghostbusters - 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor
While most people weren't interested in riding around in a hearse, that changed in 1984 when the ECTO-1 found its way to screens in "Ghostbusters." The white hearse with tons of techno gadgets and the Ghostbusters logo became a cinematic pop culture icon, leading a small number of collectors to get their own versions.
For most people, that wasn't an easy task, as the car used for the famous hearse was the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex, which was a huge vehicle that was used for all sorts of things, including functioning as a limousine and ambulance. It was also a hearse and much more, but there aren't many of them left in the world.
Getting one from the movies is unlikely, as there are too few, but you can sometimes find them for sale sans modifications for around $231,000. You can also rent a replica through the Volo Car Museum, so there are options. One re-creation sold in 2025 for $297,000, so expect to shell out some serious cash on your way to becoming a semi-professional Ghostbuster.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off - 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California
Even if you didn't know a thing about Ferraris, you probably winced when Cameron (Alan Ruck) destroys his father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The car is such a focal point of Ferris and company's skip day that it stands as one of the most important elements in the movie.
You'll be happy to know that they didn't actually destroy a real car because the production couldn't afford it. They had three different replicas made for the shoot, which used a Moderna Spyder with no engine for the destroyed one seen in the movie. A real Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California sold in 2016 for $17.16 million, which explains the swap.
The real GT Spyder wasn't worth as much in 1984, but it was still too expensive to destroy for a movie; the replicas were good enough. One of the two that weren't destroyed sold for almost $400,000 in 2020, so while that's out of most people's price range, for a select few, it's possible to get their hands on a "real" car used in the film.
The Cannonball Run - 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S
Perhaps one of the most famous racing movies of the 1980s is the Burt Reynolds comedy "The Cannonball Run." The film is all about the real outlaw road race called the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, which started in Connecticut and ended in California.
Reynolds plays J.J. McClure, and while he drives a 1974 Chevrolet Laguna, that's not the most impressive car in the movie. That honor goes to the black 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S driven by Marcie Thatcher (Adrienne Barbeau) and Jill Rivers (Tara Buckman) in the film's opening credits. The spandex-clad ladies flash some cleavage to distract some pursuing Nevada Highway Patrol officers.
As you can imagine, the car isn't on the lower end, but you can buy your own version of the 1979 Lamborghini Countach from "Cannonball Run" with enough cash. They average around $536,000 in good condition, though they can sell for nearly $700,000 on the higher end. That's not bad for a car that had an original MSRP of only $41,000, though that would be $188,595 in 2026 when adjusted for inflation.
Easy Rider - 1969 Harley-Davidson Captain America Chopper
There are tons of great motorcycles seen in movies and TV shows, but when you get right down to it, the most influential comes from "Easy Rider." The road film sees two bikers make their way across parts of the United States, carrying cash from a drug deal as they ride the open road.
Dennis Hopper plays Billy, while Peter Fonda is Wyatt, and it's his bike that's the most iconic. He rides a 1969 Harley-Davidson Chopper with a Stars & Stripes paint job that earned him and the bike the nickname "Captain America." The chopper is one of the most iconic motorcycles of the 1960s, and because it's a chopper, you know that it's already a custom job.
It features an elongated front end and stretched-out frame with a paint job that makes it stand out. The original bike from the film sold in 2024 for a record-smashing $1.35 million, and based on that and other sales figures, they can average as much as $592,000. Don't let that sticker shock scare you away because some tribute bikes have been built for far less, amounting to around $30,000.
Iron Man - 1967 AC Shelby Cobra
While it would be nice to score Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) armor from "Iron Man," that's pretty unlikely to happen anytime soon. Fortunately, there are other options, and if you pay attention to Stark's garage, you'll see that the man has a pretty sweet collection of classic cars.
While it doesn't get much screen time, one of his most impressive is a 1967 AC Shelby Cobra. These are among the most desirable cars on the market, and it's painful to see Iron Man crash into his, destroying it as you see in the above image. Thankfully, they didn't actually smash a real one for the movie and instead opted for a so-called "re-creation rolling chassis."
This was little more than an aluminum rendition of a '67 AC Shelby Cobra. One of the rolling chassis sold in 2015 for $24,200, but don't expect to get the real deal for anywhere near that price. There's a pretty wide range, depending on condition, but it's not uncommon to see a '67 AC Shelby Cobra like the one recreated for "Iron Man" sell for around $1.1 million, while running replicas cost around 10-20% as much.
Goldfinger - 1963 Aston Martin DB5
While the Aston Martin featured in "Casino Royale" is an amazing piece of machinery, the most iconic vehicle from the franchise debuted decades earlier. Bond's most recognizable car is his 1963 Aston Martin DB5 featured in 1964's "Goldfinger." Technically, it was a DB4 with prototype DB5 parts, but most fans couldn't care less.
While you'll be hard-pressed to load one with as many gadgets, it's not impossible. Granted, you're going to have to star in the next James Bond movie to be able to afford your very own because the '63 Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most desired and expensive automobiles on the planet. The car's model appears in eight of the franchise's movies, though from different years.
Still, the '63 model is at the top of most collectors' lists. Aston Martin made 25 re-creations, fitted with plenty of gadgets and gizmos, which boasted a sticker price of $3.63 million, but there's a cheaper option. A legit '63 model can often go for as much as $1.7 million, though you might get away with spending only $1.3 million of your hard-earned cash to add one to your collection.