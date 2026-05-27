How The 'Knight Rider' Pontiac Trans-Am Got A Speeding Ticket While Sitting In A Museum

Pop culture is filled with iconic cars that include everything from the A-Team's van to Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine. There are tons of excellent examples, and one of the best from 1980s television is KITT from "Knight Rider." KITT, which stands for Knight Industries Two Thousand, is a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that's outfitted with an advanced artificial intelligence system voiced by William Daniels in the series.

There were three KITTs used in "Knight Rider," and they've resurfaced every now and then in the decades since it went off the air. The show's popularity has ensured that KITT remains a common sight at conventions and museums, but one exhibit holds the distinction of being ticketed while parked. In May 2026, an authentic replica of KITT that was sitting quietly at the Volo Museum in Volo, Illinois received a traffic violation for speeding in a school zone in New York City.

The $50 ticket was delivered to the museum, which made more than a few people scratch their heads in confusion. How could a car that's sitting in a museum in Illinois violate a traffic law in NYC? The answer to that is, it can't, and it didn't. The car has been sitting on permanent display for years, but the traffic fine was delivered there regardless, pushing the museum to request a hearing to dispute the ticket. Nobody stole the car and took it for a joyride, and it didn't speed in a school zone — the problem was its license plate.