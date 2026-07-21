4 Pros And Cons That Come With Parking In Your Garage

Insurance is a big expense of car ownership. Whether you're driving a fancy car off the lot or an old beater, you're going to need insurance, and you'll spend thousands on premiums over the lifetime of your vehicle. When it comes to monthly payments, shaving off even a few dollars can make a big difference, and that's where having a garage can really come in handy.

Insurance companies know that a car locked safely away inside a garage is much less likely to be damaged than a car parked on the street. A garage protects your vehicle from weather, potential thieves, and all but the most disastrous neighborhood traffic accidents. Most insurance companies are willing to lower your premiums if you park in a garage. In fact, many companies explicitly offer a garage discount that takes a small percentage off what you owe them for your policy.

Discounts are the main way parking in a garage will save you money, but a garage might also let you adjust the type of policy you purchase for your vehicle. If you know that your car is going to be under a roof for a majority of the time, you might be able to get away with paying for less storm coverage, for example. Those savings will vary wildly from driver to driver, but the bottom line is that parking in a garage will save you money in the long run.