Mold Can Be A Quiet Danger In Your Car – Here's How To Keep It Away
Mold is probably not the first thing you think of when you picture a dirty car. However, mold will go anywhere with some moisture and warmth. If your vehicle's interior was exposed to water from rain or a car wash, mold may start to form on the seats, carpet, or even plastic. Check your vehicle's carpets, upholstery, door panels, HVAC system, and even the trunk if you suspect mold — breathing in mold spores could end up making you or your passengers sick.
If you find mold in your car, put on a mask and gloves, then use a mixture of white vinegar and water to scrub the moldy area gently, then let it sit, and the mold will eventually disappear. Afterwards, use baking soda to get rid of the stains and smell from the fabric.
To keep the mold away, remove any trash in your vehicle that could be holding moisture. Then, clean your HVAC system, replacing any dirty air filters. You could also keep a vehicle humidifier in your car, and if you ever spill any water or notice condensation in your vehicle, clean it up immediately, so that the mold can't latch onto it.
Other secret health hazards that could be in your car
Mold isn't the only surprising health hazard that could be lurking in your car. The intoxicating new car smell is actually the result of all of the plastics, adhesives, and paints that are used to assemble the car, which release volatile organic compounds into the cabin. The carcinogen it creates, formaldehyde, is linked to cancer.
Older cars aren't safe either: Vehicles from before the 1980s may have asbestos inside, which was and still is some dangerous technology, and that has been linked to cancer as well. Cars of any age (as well as your garage itself) may also have traffic emissions — gasoline fumes that contain nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide — if you were on a busy road or highway. This comes through the vents and windows.
Passengers are another surprising health hazard to your car. As well as second-hand smoke if they're smokers, if you're on a long road trip with the windows closed, your friends' exhales may start to slowly build up carbon dioxide in the air. This can make you tired, which is quite dangerous while on the road.