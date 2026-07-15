Mold Can Be A Quiet Danger In Your Car – Here's How To Keep It Away

Mold is probably not the first thing you think of when you picture a dirty car. However, mold will go anywhere with some moisture and warmth. If your vehicle's interior was exposed to water from rain or a car wash, mold may start to form on the seats, carpet, or even plastic. Check your vehicle's carpets, upholstery, door panels, HVAC system, and even the trunk if you suspect mold — breathing in mold spores could end up making you or your passengers sick.

If you find mold in your car, put on a mask and gloves, then use a mixture of white vinegar and water to scrub the moldy area gently, then let it sit, and the mold will eventually disappear. Afterwards, use baking soda to get rid of the stains and smell from the fabric.

To keep the mold away, remove any trash in your vehicle that could be holding moisture. Then, clean your HVAC system, replacing any dirty air filters. You could also keep a vehicle humidifier in your car, and if you ever spill any water or notice condensation in your vehicle, clean it up immediately, so that the mold can't latch onto it.