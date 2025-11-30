How To Clean Your Car's Air Vents And Make Them Smell Better

If your car has an odd smell or the air conditioning is blowing out a musty odour, then its air vents are probably due for a cleaning. The air vents are not the most obvious components to clean out when washing your car; however, they should be given priority since they trap dirt, cause bad smells, and circulate stale air when unkept. As such, you'll want to drop your car off at the cleaners every now and again to keep your air vents minty fresh. You can also do it yourself with a few tools, some elbow grease, and a bit of patience.

To do this, get a soft brush, a microfiber cloth, compressed air, a gentle cleaning solution, and a deodorizer, which you'll apply last. Start by locating the plenum and AC vents. Cars usually have two plenums: one for the engine, which helps increase your car's horsepower, and another for the HVAC. The HVAC plenum is the box where your car's air intake comes from. It is usually at the base of the windshield.

Once you've found the plenum and the vents, you can begin cleaning by using compressed air to clear any dirt, dust, pet hair, and whatnot. Then spray or apply the cleaning solution on its surfaces. Use the soft brush to scrub away any stains or dirt, then wipe off with a damp microfiber cloth. Foam swabs and vent cleaning sticks will come in handy for cleaning out corners that you can't reach with the brush or cloth. You can also use cleaning wipes to disinfect the surface area after washing.