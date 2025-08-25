How Can An Intake Manifold Increase Your Car's Horsepower?

For most gearheads, there's nothing quite thrilling like the roar of a tuned engine and the instant kick of improved acceleration. Of course, buying a muscle car to enjoy lots of raw power and torque is always a solution. However, not everyone has the luxury of spending six figures on a vintage muscle car.

Fortunately, if you want to get more horsepower out of your car, there are several modifications you can make. Sure, some upgrades are as easy as reducing your car's weight and upgrading your exhaust system. But others — like equipping your vehicle with either a supercharger or turbocharger — will require more technical know-how and might be hard on your wallet. With that in mind, if you want a subtle upgrade that won't draw much attention, yet still make a significant difference, installing a high-performance intake manifold is the way to go.

Now, your car's intake manifold is usually responsible for directing air (or an air-fuel mixture in old engines) from the throttle body to each cylinder — think of it as your engine's respiratory system. However, while stock intake manifolds excel in delivering fuel efficiency, they have their limitations when it comes to providing top performance. After all, most stock manifolds have narrow runners and basic shapes. Features that will definitely hold your engine back from producing maximum horsepower. That's where a performance intake manifold can help. These upgrades are designed with wider, smoother runners and impressive airflow designs that allow your engine to breathe more freely, leading to an increase in horsepower.