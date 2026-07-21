8 Of The Best Milwaukee Automotive Tools & Gadgets To Buy (And 3 To Skip)

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Automotive enthusiasts are frequently avid tool enthusiasts, too. Caring for your car requires a heap of tools and gadgets, but the satisfaction (and frequently, the cost savings of doing a range of auto repair jobs yourself) is certainly worth the gear obsession. There are plenty of brands that auto repair pros prefer, and many more that straddle the divide between hobbyist and career mechanic. Milwaukee is among these crossover brands, enjoying widespread appeal on both ends of the spectrum. People love the red and black tools for a few key reasons, including its vast catalog and high power specifications.

A lot of great Milwaukee tools can amplify the functionality of your toolkit with every new job you take on under the hood. Some are designed specifically to support the needs of auto mechanics, while others are solid all-rounders that deliver value across distinct fields but frequently play a central role in automotive work. Even with plenty to laud about the Milwaukee catalog, there will naturally be some tools and equipment that falls flat. Whether by way of unusually high price for the gear you're getting or a tool that simply misses the mark as it attempts to perform the job it was designed to support, there are always a few to avoid in any brand's catalog. Here are a few worth paying attention to and a few worth skipping.