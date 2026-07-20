Should You Buy Subaru's Trailseeker Or Toyota's bZ Woodland? It's Complicated

Subaru is a relative newcomer to the electrified scene, both with hybrids and EVs. The battery powered lineup grew seeming overnight with Subaru's lineup now comprising of the Uncharted, Solterra, Trailseeker, and — later this year — the Getaway. Making more out of the partnership that we saw with the Toyota 86 and Subaru BR-Z, Subaru's EVs carry a lot of Toyota DNA, with the Toyota bZ Woodland providing a lot of parts.

Either way you map the DNA, all the Subaru EVs carry its constellation badge and general aesthetic vibe. In the case of this 2026 Subaru Trailseeker, that means an EV that looks a lot like an Outback if it replaced the boxer engine with a set of electric motors.

My family has been Subaru fans over the years, with the current valiant and faithful steed of my family being a 2006 Subaru Outback. If you've read other Subaru reviews I've written over the years, you'll know that I have a lot of love for the brand. The newest batch of Subaru hybrids are compelling, so what does a Subie look like going full EV?