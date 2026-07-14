5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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Throughout its history, Ryobi's tool lineup has gone through a litany of changes. Among many other things, the brand has launched entirely new tool lines, expanded into multiple tool segments, and switched from its older blue color scheme to its current neon green look. Despite all of those changes, one thing that's stayed consistent is Ryobi's competitive pricing. Its standard retail prices often undercut those of its competitors, and that's without accounting for limited-time promotions and discounts.

Factor those discounts in, and some Ryobi tools and kits start to look like real bargains. Of course, to make the most of any limited-time savings, you'll need to be fast. We've rounded up some of the latest July promotional prices that are available on Ryobi products at Home Depot, all of which are available to purchase online at the time of writing. They won't last forever, so if you're looking to stock up on new tools, be sure to make the most of these summer-ready discounts while they're still around.