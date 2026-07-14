5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Throughout its history, Ryobi's tool lineup has gone through a litany of changes. Among many other things, the brand has launched entirely new tool lines, expanded into multiple tool segments, and switched from its older blue color scheme to its current neon green look. Despite all of those changes, one thing that's stayed consistent is Ryobi's competitive pricing. Its standard retail prices often undercut those of its competitors, and that's without accounting for limited-time promotions and discounts.
Factor those discounts in, and some Ryobi tools and kits start to look like real bargains. Of course, to make the most of any limited-time savings, you'll need to be fast. We've rounded up some of the latest July promotional prices that are available on Ryobi products at Home Depot, all of which are available to purchase online at the time of writing. They won't last forever, so if you're looking to stock up on new tools, be sure to make the most of these summer-ready discounts while they're still around.
1. Ryobi 18V One+ circular saw kit
Ryobi's circular saw kit has been on sale for a few weeks now and previously appeared in our June roundup of deeply discounted Ryobi tools. The huge savings make it impossible not to include again: Home Depot is offering a 71% discount on the kit's retail price, slashing it from $342.95 down to just $99. That's the largest discount in percentage terms here by a considerable margin.
The 18V One+ circular saw kit includes a 5-½-inch circular saw that reaches a maximum speed of 4,700 rpm. It can make cuts up to 1-11/16 inches deep, with a maximum depth of 1-3/16 inches at a cutting angle of 45°. The angle is adjustable between 0° and 50°. Alongside the tool itself, the kit also features a 4Ah battery, a 2Ah battery, a charger, and an 18T carbide-tipped blade. That's a whole lot of gear for less than $100 — for reference, a single 4Ah 18V battery usually retails for the exact same price as this discounted kit.
2. Ryobi 18V One+ HP 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch extended reach ratchets
Some 18V Ryobi tools come with more advanced battery management capabilities compared to the brand's standard tools, and they're usually marketed under the 18V One+ HP banner. When paired with an 18V One+ HP battery, they should offer longer battery life, increased power, or a mix of both. These advanced tools usually aren't cheap, but July's latest discounts have significantly reduced the price of a pair of HP ¼-inch and ⅜-inch extended reach ratchets.
Offered in tool-only form, they're currently available at Home Depot for $199, which equates to a 41% reduction from their usual retail price. Both feature slimline rotating heads, onboard LED worklights, and a variable-speed trigger for greater control. Both tools are also impressively powerful, with the ¼-inch ratchet offering a claimed 40 ft-lbs of torque and the ⅜-inch ratchet hitting a peak output of 55 ft-lbs.
3. Ryobi 18V One+ HP battery and charger kit with 18-inch hedge trimmer
The ratchets above don't come with an HP battery, but anyone who doesn't have one on hand can save even more with the latest promotions at Home Depot. The retailer sells an 18V One+ HP battery and charger kit that includes a 2Ah HP and a 4Ah HP battery, plus a charger to keep them topped up, and throws in an additional 18-inch hedge trimmer for good measure. The whole bundle usually retails for $178.97, but it's now down 45% to $99.
HP batteries ship with additional technologies that Ryobi's standard 18V One+ batteries miss out on, including the brand's Cool-Core heat management system and its IntelliCell power delivery system. Like any other 18V One+ battery, these HP batteries will still work fine with a non-HP Ryobi tool, although they're most efficient when they're paired with an HP tool.
The additional hedge trimmer is a bonus perk from Ryobi, making the bundle look even more appealing. A standalone Ryobi 18-inch hedge trimmer costs around $80, so the savings compared to buying everything individually are even more significant than the bundle's original retail price suggests. If you were to purchase the hedge trimmer, the two batteries, and the charger all individually, you'd spend around $333. Here, you're getting them all for under $100.
4. Ryobi 18V One+ HP battery and charger kit with reciprocating saw
If they're going to receive a free tool with a battery and charger kit, plenty of buyers would prefer a saw to a hedge trimmer. Luckily, Ryobi has them covered, offering its discounted 18V One+ HP battery and charger kit, which includes a reciprocating saw at no extra cost. July's latest deals see its price drop to $99, saving 47% over the usual retail price.
Just like the kit above, buyers get a 2Ah HP battery, a 4Ah battery, and a standard Ryobi 18V One+ charger. The difference is that, rather than a hedge trimmer, Ryobi offers the PCL515B reciprocating saw that usually retails for $89. The saw is just as powerful as you'd expect from a Ryobi tool, with its motor reaching 3,400 SPM. Yet, it's still not too heavy, clocking in at 3.5 lbs. It comes with Ryobi's standard 3-year warranty, like the rest of the HP battery-and-charger kit.
5. Ryobi 18V One+ 6-tool combo kit
Multi-tool combo kits can offer big savings compared to buying each tool separately, and when those combo kits are discounted, the savings are even bigger. Ryobi's 18V One+ 6-tool combo kit is currently available for 42% off its usual retail price, with Home Depot listing it at $211.97.
For that price, buyers get a ½-inch drill/driver, a ¼-inch impact driver, a 5-½-inch circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating multi-tool, and an LED jobsite light. If that wasn't enough, the combo kit also includes a 1.5 Ah battery, a 4 Ah battery, a charger, a tool bag, and a bonus 40-piece impact-drive kit.
Each tool has its own merits, but put them all together, and the result is a comprehensive toolkit upgrade in just one purchase. Like every July deal here, the discounted combo kit is unlikely to stay this cheap for long. For now, though, it's available both to ship to store and for home delivery.