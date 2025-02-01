Ryobi Battery Tech Explained: A Look At Cool-Core Pro & Intellicell

While Ryobi has a long-established history in the powered and non-powered tool arena, over the past couple of decades, it has, arguably, become one of the most prominent names in the game. That's particularly true of the extensive line of powered tools manufactured by Techtronic Industries under the Ryobi badge, as devices fueled by its High-Performance Lithium Ion battery packs can now be purchased through several major online retailers, not to mention be found in the homes of millions of users.

Advertisement

Power is, of course, one of the most important elements that goes into the making and ultimate success of any battery-powered device. For its part, Ryobi has developed a solid enough reputation in the market for producing powerful, reliable battery packs for its tools. They've done so with the added caveat that many of those packs are interchangeable between tools bearing the Ryobi name.

If you've done any research into Ryobi's One+ battery packs, you know the company is touting them as among the more advanced that are currently available to consumers. Whether or not Ryobi's battery packs actually live up to that billing, arguments can be made that some of the technology used in their making is as forward-thinking as it is unique to the brand. But it's safe to assume that even those who've read and been intrigued by phrases like Ryobi Cool-Core or Intellicell may not know what those features are intended to do.

Advertisement