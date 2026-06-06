5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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If you're shopping for tools and don't want to spend a fortune, the Home Depot-exclusive Ryobi brand is a good choice. The company specializes in consumer-grade power tools that generally get the job done well at lower prices than many of its competitors. If you're really after a bargain, though, then you'll want to wait for those moments when Ryobi tools, kits, and batteries are on deep discount.
Knowing what tools you need is only half the battle; knowing when to buy them is important, too. Unless you urgently need a tool, it's worth keeping tabs on the Home Depot website and waiting for the tools you need to be available at reduced prices, giving you a chance to stock up on necessities for much less than usual. Digging through Home Depot's current Ryobi catalog in June 2026 shows a range of great deals that customers can take advantage of. Without further ado, here are some of the deepest discounts shoppers can enjoy through the month.
40V cordless fan
With the weather warming up, it's important to figure out ways to stay cool. While you can opt for a budget-friendly air conditioner for indoor use, workshops or outdoor situations call for something different. A small and inexpensive solution for keeping yourself cool is the Ryobi 40V Cordless Battery Topper Fan. Throughout June 2026, this miniature cooling source is 50% off, dropping from $39.97 to $19.97. Even though this is a solid deal, there is a major downside: the lack of a battery.
Buying the fan at this discounted price gets you the unit on its own, with no way to power it. The Home Depot product description recommends a Ryobi 40V 12Ah battery, which costs a steep $359. Should you go with this battery, Ryobi claims the fan will provide up to 260 CFM of airflow and 166 hours of runtime on the low setting. Theoretically, you could use a lower-capacity (and more affordable) Ryobi battery thanks to the fan's 40V system compatibility, but you'll of course get less use-time.
18V random orbital buffer kit
Giving your precious car or motorcycle a final shine after a good cleaning requires more than a clean cloth. A buffer is the right tool for the job, helping get rid of smudges, fingerprints, and other flaws in no time. If you're looking for something specifically from Ryobi, there's the ONE+ 18V Cordless Random Orbit Buffer Kit to consider this June. For the rest of the month, this set is on a 50% markdown on the Home Depot website, dipping from $118.75 to $59.40.
Alongside the buffer, which Ryobi claims will offer a swirl-free finish, this sub-$60 kit includes a battery charger and an 18-volt 4Ah battery, sweetening the deal even more. Ryobi claims this buffer provides 3,600 OPM and around two and a half hours of runtime. Of course, as an 18V tool, you can use any of Ryobi's other 18V batteries if you have those lying around. Additional features include a variable-speed dial for different buffering situations and multiple grip handles for better comfort.
18V cordless hammer drill kit
They may look similar, but there are a lot of different drill types out there. A regular drill or driver is fine for smaller projects, while hammer drills are intended for situations that require more power. If you find yourself in the latter camp, you're in luck: Home Depot has the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Drill Kit on sale in June 2026. Typically priced at $490.07, this set has been heavily marked down by 59%, meaning you can get it for $199.00 — and you get a lot for that price.
Alongside the main attraction, the 18V hammer drill, the kit comes with three Ryobi batteries: two 18V ONE+ 4.0 Ah batteries and one 18V ONE+ 2.0 Ah battery. Naturally, you also get a charger to top these batteries up as well. The drill itself runs at between 0 and 34,000 BPM, is equipped with a two-speed — 0 to 700 and 0 to 2,150 RPM — gearbox for torque adjustments, and a built-in LED work light, to name a few of its more noteworthy attributes.
18V cordless circular saw kit
Ryobi has many cutting tools available, many of which are essential for any home-based woodshop. For example, there's the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Circular Saw, which Home Depot sells in kit form. Aside from the saw itself, the combo includes a fresh 18T carbide-tipped blade, a hex wrench, 4 Ah and 2 Ah 18V batteries, and a charger to get those batteries work-ready. Typically, all of this would cost you $342.95, but June 2026 sees this kit marked down by a whopping 71% to $99.00.
This particular Ryobi circular saw takes a 5 1/2-inch saw blade. It can make cuts up to 1-11/16 inches deep and has a maximum bevel capacity of 50 degrees. The motor runs up to 4,700 RPM. As far as battery life goes, the manufacturer claims that users can expect around 215 cuts before having to recharge — battery capacity not specified, naturally.
18V cordless ratchet kit
Sometimes an impact driver isn't enough to move — or even reach — a bolt. Thankfully, power ratchets exist, offering the power to loosen stubborn fasteners and a form factor that fits into spaces other drivers can't. Ryobi is one of the best of the major cordless ratchet brands, and a centerpiece of its lineup is the ONE+ 18V Cordless ⅜-inch Ratchet Kit, which Home Depot has on a sizeable markdown in June. The retailer is offering the kit at a 71% discount, going from its usual price of $336.96 to $99.00.
This is another discounted kit that comes with the essentials you need to use the tool, namely two Ryobi 18V batteries — 4 Ah and 2 Ah — and a battery charger. Performance-wise, Ryobi advertises this ratchet as supplying 35 lb-ft of torque and having a maximum speed of 230 RPM. The head has four positions for reaching into tight spaces, while LEDs on the front help visibility in said spaces.