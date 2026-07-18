9 Makita 12V Max Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Makita, recognized by many for its signature turquoise and black color scheme, is a power tool brand founded in 1915 that currently operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. It offers a range of hand and cordless power tools that can expand the toolkits of mechanics, electricians, plumbers, and even homeowners. While everyone might be familiar with the usual tools, such as impact drivers, saws, and drills offered by Makita, we are going to specifically introduce you to the Makita products you didn't even realize existed.

Before that, you should know that the brand offers three major lines of tools: the XGT System, the most powerful; the LXT System, which offers maximum performance; and the CXT System, which provides precise handling and accuracy. Here, we have sorted the list to focus specifically on the 12V max CXT line of tools, which includes over 70 products.