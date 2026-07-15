5 Things That Just Feel Strange To Buy From Home Depot

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The overwhelming majority of shoppers at Home Depot go there for tools, parts, lumber, building materials, and maybe the odd appliance or two. Even the garden center puts up pretty respectable numbers. Generally speaking, when you're gearing up for a trip to Home Depot, it's a targeted trip where you know what you're looking for before you walk out the door, which is perfectly okay. Home Depot too has made quite a lot of money on that type of shopping.

However, as with most retailers these days, Home Depot has spent a considerable amount of time diversifying, either by buying up companies, or by expanding its e-commerce efforts to include other types of products. You can find some odd stuff here and there at Home Depot, like the seasonal pumpkins for carving, but you probably won't see too many strange things just walking around the store. That particular treasure trove is almost exclusively online.

So, if you haven't walked around the virtual Home Depot lately, you may be surprised about what you can find there. Here are some products you can buy from Home Depot right now that feel a little weird buying from a hardware store. Do note that we don't take The Company Store or Blinds.com products into consideration here because, while Home Depot owns those brands, they maintain their own storefronts.