5 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many homeowners throughout North America, The Home Depot has become a haven for finding all the gear they need for DIY improvement projects, either out in the yard or inside their house. While things like blowers, shovels, lumber, mulch, and underrated tool brands continue to be items that regularly fly off the shelves at HD stores, the big box retailer has expanded its offerings to include everything from appliances and interior lighting to homewares and even furniture.

Whether you know it or not, The Home Depot has actually started offering items that go beyond those home improvement adjacent categories. In fact, the retailer now offers many items that don't really have much to do with DIY improvement projects at all. They are, instead, geared towards helping you and your crew have a little more fun when you're hanging out in your sacred space, and can be purchased either through The Home Depot's online outlet or at your closest brick-and-mortar store.

Wherever you buy them, we've taken the liberty of highlighting a few fun, in-stock gadgets that may not only prove handy to have around, but also bring a few more fun times into your home. Though that may depend, of course, on your own definition of "fun."