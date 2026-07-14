10 Harbor Freight Summer Items Under $25 Worth Buying

While pop-up headlights on cars might have gone the way of the dodo, pop-up camp lights are still available from many major outdoor retailers, including Harbor Freight. For just $4.99, Harbor Freight offers the Luminar compact pop-up lantern, which emits 500 lumens across a 360-degree field of illumination. It's powered by a trio of AA batteries, which are included with the device.

Luminar says that when those batteries are fully charged, campers can expect a runtime of around 2 hours and 20 minutes. That's fairly short if you're planning on using the lantern all evening, so you'll need to make sure to bring spare batteries with you. At least the lantern and those spare batteries won't take up much weight in your backpack, since the lantern itself weighs only 0.66 pounds.

Once you've hauled the lantern to your campsite, you can pull up on the top to reveal the bulb. According to the brand, the plastic casing of the lantern is weather resistant, but it doesn't have an IP rating, so it's best to avoid using it in heavier rain. The handles allow the lantern to be carried around a campsite or hung from a tree branch, but the base's flat-bottomed design also means it can be used freestanding.