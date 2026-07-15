5 Sports Cars With Better Ratings Than The Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a classic two-seater sports car that has received plenty of praise during its 36-year lifetime. It ushered in an era where sports cars could be reliable and affordable, with a beautifully compliant chassis, a truly excellent manual transmission, and an engine that responds to your commands. It has become a benchmark for other sports cars that have entered the market since the Miata's introduction as a 1990 model.

Current performance stats for the Miata, as tested by Car and Driver, show that the latest Miata does the 0-60 mph run in 5.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds at 96 mph, and pulls 0.90g on the skidpad. Braking distance from 70 mph to zero is 176 feet. Miata pricing starts at $31,665 including destination.

But while other sports cars have come to the market, some have received higher ratings than the Miata, elevating them in the eyes of certain reviewers. One source is Consumer Reports, which recently ranked its top six two-seater sports cars. Spoiler alert — the Mazda Miata ended up in sixth place, according to the CR rankings. Five other two-seater sports cars finished ahead of the Miata. What this really means is that picking the right sports car for you is a very subjective exercise, so it is essential to drive them all before selecting the one that speaks your language.