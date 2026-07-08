5 New Harbor Freight Products Available In July 2026

The weather is warm, flowers are blooming, and many DIYers are hard at work on summer projects. Whether you're adding a new deck, building raised garden beds, or constructing your own fire pit, it's a great time of year to knock some items off of your "to do" list. Harbor Freight quietly dropped some great deals that may make you pull out your wallet even if the holiday sales are over.

There are more than 1,600 Harbor Freight locations across the U.S., but if you don't have a store near you, many of these deals are also available online. You can find everything from power tools to storage solutions to shop equipment and everything in between, often for lower prices than competitors. Products are often categorized in tiers according to different needs, including casual use and up through more professional jobs. If you change your mind, Harbor Freight offers a 90-day return policy for exchanges or refunds. Proof of purchase is required, and some items are exempt from this policy. Here are five new products that can help you get the job done on time (or at least before winter sets in!) and on budget.