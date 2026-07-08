5 New Harbor Freight Products Available In July 2026
The weather is warm, flowers are blooming, and many DIYers are hard at work on summer projects. Whether you're adding a new deck, building raised garden beds, or constructing your own fire pit, it's a great time of year to knock some items off of your "to do" list. Harbor Freight quietly dropped some great deals that may make you pull out your wallet even if the holiday sales are over.
There are more than 1,600 Harbor Freight locations across the U.S., but if you don't have a store near you, many of these deals are also available online. You can find everything from power tools to storage solutions to shop equipment and everything in between, often for lower prices than competitors. Products are often categorized in tiers according to different needs, including casual use and up through more professional jobs. If you change your mind, Harbor Freight offers a 90-day return policy for exchanges or refunds. Proof of purchase is required, and some items are exempt from this policy. Here are five new products that can help you get the job done on time (or at least before winter sets in!) and on budget.
ICON Professional handheld inspection camera
If you're hard at work renovating a new home or on a tough plumbing job, you may want to invest in a handheld inspection camera. It's a perfect tool for when you need a look into tight, dark, or other inaccessible space. It can be used for HVAC inspection, taking a peek into your roof or attic, and more. This inspection camera from ICON is currently priced at $179.99. It's lightweight and has a dual-lens probe and a 5.5 mm camera.
The 4.3-inch LCD screen is backlit to provide a clear image no matter where you're working. Accessories include a water-resistant probe that comes with a 36-inch cable for maximum reach. When you're not using the probe, it has integrated cord management for easy storage so you don't misplace it. This camera also has front and side LED lights to provide maximum illumination. A zippered case for storage is included, along with the necessary four AA batteries. It has a USB-C port if you want to transfer your photos to a computer, and interested buyers should note this camera does not have a slot for an additional SD card.
Bauer Modular Tool Bag
Whether you simply don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on tool storage or you're looking for a portable tool bag, this bag from Bauer may be the perfect solution. Nothing will slow a job down faster than having to dig through a disorganized, messy tool bag, but this Bauer product offers several compartments for organization. It is considered a modular solution because it locks into all of the brand's Modular Storage System components, such as rolling toolboxes or organizers.
The tool bag, which cost $69.99 at time of writing and is sold only in stores, is made from professional-quality, reinforced polyester fabric for durability. It has a main compartment with a wide opening that makes it easy to access and load your tools. The base is freestanding and water-resistant to keep the contents dry and clean, and the padded shoulder strap and handles make the bag easier to transport even when fully loaded.
In addition to the main compartment, this tool bag also has 40 pockets and a removable divider with five additional pockets. There are 12 daisy chain loops to help keep everything in place, and a clip just for your tape measure. You can also use the full-length zippered pockets on the front and back of the bag to store extra gear, towels, or other handy equipment.
BRAUN LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light
When you're at work on a big job, sometimes you need to turn up the brightness. Harbor Freight offers plenty of lighting solutions, from inexpensive, tiny portable lights to tripod work lights, but it's hard to beat the versatility of a clamp light. Forget the tangled cords and disposable batteries, the BRAUN LED rechargeable clamp light can be secured onto pipes, work stations, lumber, tables, ladders, and more. The foldable spring clamp also allows you to simply prop the light on the ground or table surface without worrying that it will fall over.
Depending on your needs, you can use this light at low, medium, or high mode. It provides up to 4,200 Lumens and has an adjustable head that swivels 270 degrees and also pivots 60 degrees, allowing you to target the light exactly where you need it. The spring clamp has a heavy-duty design, and the light is both water- and dust-resistant.
This LED light has a rechargeable USB-C battery and can run for 16 hours on a full charge. A battery indicator removes the guesswork and lets you know how much charge remains. It can also be used as an additional power source on your job site, offering a USB-A output for charging your phone, tablet, or other tools. This clamp light was priced at $49.99 at time of writing.
Franklin 22-Foot Ladder With Wheels
A ladder is a ladder, right? The American Ladder Institute begs to differ! Choosing the right type of ladder for your job is important for several reasons. If you're doing electrical work, for example, you should avoid metal ladders. If you select a ladder that is too short or too tall, you won't be able to set it up properly, it may not reach, or it may slide out from under you. A multitask ladder like the Franklin 22-foot ladder with wheels is a great option if you want a space-saving option that fits many needs.
This type IAA ladder is professional-grade and can support up to 375 pounds. It is made of aluminum (so avoid those electrical jobs), and offers 31 possible configurations. The wide-flared base provides extra stability, and it has non-slip industrial-grade rubber feet that are safe for most surfaces. It folds flat for storage and transport, and weighs about 42 pounds. Basic setups include an A-frame ladder, an extension ladder and scaffolding. Available in-store only, this ladder costs $219.99.
ATLAS 80V Brushless Cordless Backpack Blower Kit
This ATLAS 80V Brushless Cordless Dual-Port Backpack Blower Kit is a bit of an investment at $499.99, but it's probably worth it if you have a large yard or do some landscaping work on the side. In addition to yard maintenance, however, you can also use a backpack blower for snow removal and even to dry your car after a hand wash. This kit includes two batteries that together offer 60 minutes of a run time at full throttle, and a charger.
The blower has a padded waist belt and shoulder straps, and the backpack is designed to help evenly distribute the weight. There are two battery ports — you can use one battery at a time, or both for the longest run time. The blower has up to 760 CFM and 190 MPH of power, and a turbo button gives a boost when you need it most. A variable-speed trigger allows you to adjust the power as you work, or a cruise control lever allows you to set it and forget it. The tube has an adjustable length to make it more comfortable to use and for the greatest coverage.