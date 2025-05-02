The $2 Portable Light Harbor Freight Users Swear By

Harbor Freight's portable flashlight is equipped with a powerful, ultrabright LED bulb, which produces 144 lumens of illumination when activated. It's not as overtly bright as a traditional light bulb, but it's got a nice, focused beam, perfect for lighting up small spaces or providing a bit of emergency light during a power outage. The light also features both a magnetic base and a 360-degree folding swivel hook, so you can stick it or hang it pretty much anywhere if you don't want to carry it around. The light is powered by AAA batteries, three of which will get you up to 48 hours of light.

Advertisement

Users leaving reviews on the light's Harbor Freight store page, as well as commenters on social platforms like Reddit, have a very positive opinion of it. The microscopic price tag, unsurprisingly, is a big selling point across the board, though users also generally agree that it's usefully bright despite how compact it is, which makes it great for just about any usage scenario. Some users will keep one or even several in their tool box, in the closet for emergencies, in a camping kit, and in their car's glove box. The only real sore spot between some users is that, if the light is left alone for too long with the same batteries, it may experience some corrosion, though that's more a problem with leaving batteries in too long than the light itself.

Advertisement