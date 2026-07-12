Not The RAV4, Not The Tacoma: This Is The Best-Selling Toyota Of 2026 (So Far)

It's no surprise that Toyota is one of the best selling brands in automotive history. The Corolla alone has sold over 50 million units over the years, making it one of the best selling cars ever. But in 2026, what specific models are winning when it comes to sales numbers?

You might think with the popularity of crossovers and pickups, that models like the Rav4 and Tacoma would top the list as Toyota's best selling models. Both the perennial favorite crossover and the beloved "Taco" sell very well, with the Rav4 and Tacoma selling 153,955 and 143,848 units this year respectively, according to Toyota's second quarter sales results. But those numbers actually put the Rav4 and Tacoma at second and third place in sales. Meanwhile, despite higher lifetime sales than any other Toyota, the Corolla sits at fourth place with 131,403 sales so far this year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Camry wins the crown for best-selling Toyota so far in 2026, with 179,044 sales.