Not The RAV4, Not The Tacoma: This Is The Best-Selling Toyota Of 2026 (So Far)
It's no surprise that Toyota is one of the best selling brands in automotive history. The Corolla alone has sold over 50 million units over the years, making it one of the best selling cars ever. But in 2026, what specific models are winning when it comes to sales numbers?
You might think with the popularity of crossovers and pickups, that models like the Rav4 and Tacoma would top the list as Toyota's best selling models. Both the perennial favorite crossover and the beloved "Taco" sell very well, with the Rav4 and Tacoma selling 153,955 and 143,848 units this year respectively, according to Toyota's second quarter sales results. But those numbers actually put the Rav4 and Tacoma at second and third place in sales. Meanwhile, despite higher lifetime sales than any other Toyota, the Corolla sits at fourth place with 131,403 sales so far this year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Camry wins the crown for best-selling Toyota so far in 2026, with 179,044 sales.
The Camry is compelling
It's no big secret that the Camry is a crowd pleaser, and it consistently ranks in the top cars on the market. This vehicle is made even more attractive to buyers considering how compelling the current generation of Toyota's longtime commuter favorite is. It's not particularly expensive, starting at $29,600, and it comes standard as a hybrid. For comparison, the hybrid drivetrain on the Camry's arch-nemesis, the Honda Accord, comes at a base price of $33,795.
The Camry gets an estimated 51 combined miles per gallon, putting it only south of the Prius when it comes to most fuel-efficient gas-powered Toyota. It's also available with all-wheel drive, a feature that has somehow not made its way to the current-generation Accord yet. Despite the fact that sedans have all but completely disappeared from American automaker's lineups in lieu of SUVs and trucks, Japanese brands like Toyota are still keeping the four-door torch burning.