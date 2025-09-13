Toyota Camry Vs Honda Accord: Which Is Bigger & What's The Price Difference?

If you're in the market for a new mid-size sedan, two of your best options would naturally be the top two best-selling vehicles in the category: the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord. While the Camry topped the list for the best-selling mid-size sedan in 2025, the Accord came out on top on Car and Driver's list in the same year. The battle between the Camry and the Accord for mid-size dominance has been going on for the past four decades, with the roots of this legendary rivalry tracing back to 1976 when Honda debuted the Accord.

The Accord ended up being a major success for Honda, prompting Toyota to launch a rival, the Camry, in 1982. From that moment on, the two have been locked in a constant battle for the attention of American buyers. Considering these cars are still selling in good numbers, the rivalry is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Interestingly, while both the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry fall firmly in the mid-size category — thereby being similar in overall dimensions — there are subtle differences in their size as well as their prices. There are now many generations of the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry, with plenty of years to avoid if you're looking to buy. We even did a head-to-head comparison in our review of the 2018 models. However, here we will focus on the latest models from the two brands.