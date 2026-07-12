5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Chevrolet Tahoe
The definition of a "sport utility vehicle" has become so wide-reaching that it now includes everything from the ultra-compact Subaru Crosstrek to the massive Jeep Grand Wagoneer. However, there are still quintessential American SUVs out there like the Chevrolet Tahoe, with its body-on-frame construction, standard V8 engine, and spacious three-row cabin. Though the SUV segment has grown and shifted tremendously over the years, the Tahoe remains a popular choice with over 110,000 examples sold in 2025.
However, with a starting MSRP that's now climbed to over $63,000 after destination charges, a new Tahoe isn't necessarily an affordable purchase for working families these days. GM's three-row SUV isn't without competitors, but direct rivals like the Toyota Sequoia and the Ford Expedition – which has long taken on the Tahoe in the battle for three-row American SUV supremacy – aren't exactly cheap, either. With MSRPs similar to the Tahoe, budget-minded buyers aren't likely to save any money by purchasing either of those.
With this in mind, we've rounded up five less expensive alternatives to Chevy's full-size SUV, all with starting prices at least $10,000 cheaper than a base-model Tahoe. The list even includes two models that can be found in the same Chevrolet showroom.
Chevrolet Traverse
The Chevy Traverse sits below the Tahoe in the brand's gas-powered SUV lineup, and, as we found out in a review of the 2024 Traverse, has become more and more like a mini-Tahoe. Like its bigger brother, the Traverse can be had with three-row seating — but unlike the Tahoe, it's a unibody, car-based SUV compared to the Tahoe's more truck-like, body-on-frame design.
However, what the Traverse lacks in rugged underpinnings and V8 engine options, it makes up for with a starting price roughly $20,000 lower than a base Tahoe, at $42,795 for an FWD Traverse LT. The Traverse is no slouch in the power department either, with a standard 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque. The Tahoe's base 5.3-liter V8, meanwhile, is good for 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.
The Traverse attains mini-Tahoe status in other ways, including the available Z71 trim with a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system for improved off-roading. Impressively, the Traverse is also rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds — not as much as the Tahoe, but still enough to handle light-duty trailers on weekend adventures. There's no escaping the reality that the Traverse is a crossover rather than a full-size SUV, but depending on your needs, this cheaper Chevy SUV could be a realistic budget-friendly alternative to the Tahoe.
Dodge Durango
While Stellantis (which owns Dodge, Jeep and Ram) competes directly with General Motors in some categories, none of its brands offer a full-size, body-on-frame SUV to rival the Chevrolet Tahoe. However, if what you want is an American three-row SUV with available V8 power, the smaller Dodge Durango could be a valid alternative at a much lower price.
The Dodge Durango is old-school in many ways, including the fact that the current generation has been around since 2011. For those who want V8 power in their SUV, though, that might not be a bad thing; whatever the Durango lacks in modern design, it makes up for with value. A base 2026 Durango starts at $38.995 (plus $1,995 destination), and can be optioned with either a 5.7-liter or a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, the latter of which makes 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Even when optioned with that big 6.4 V8, a Durango R/T with all-wheel drive still comes in more than $10,000 cheaper than a base rear-drive Tahoe.
Of course, you have to make sacrifices: the Durango is smaller than the Tahoe and is a unibody SUV instead of a body-on-frame design, but it's still a capable machine. If you're okay with a smaller three-row SUV with an aging design, the Dodge Durango offers a lot for the money, especially for fans of V8 performance.
Toyota Grand Highlander
In Toyota's lineup, the SUV that competes most directly with the Chevy Tahoe is the flagship Sequoia. That SUV, however, has a starting price that's a bit higher than the Tahoe's. Thus, the more value-friendly alternative would be the Toyota Grand Highlander.
While it has three rows, the Grand Highlander, unlike the Tahoe — or the Sequoia — is a car-based model. If you don't need the off-road capability or towing capacity of a truck-based SUV, it could be a worthy alternative. The Grand Highlander lineup starts with the gasoline-only LE trim, which comes in at just under $44,000 after destination, but you can go all the way up to the fully loaded Hybrid MAX Platinum trim and still be under the Tahoe's starting price at $61,770 (after $1,595 destination).
No, the Grand Highlander won't be as rugged as a Tahoe or Sequoia, but our review of the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid found this spacious crossover to be nearly Lexus-like in its comfort and refinement. If you aren't planning to tow a heavy trailer or take your SUV too far off the beaten path, a Grand Highlander could save a lot of money thanks to its lower upfront cost and improved fuel economy.
Ford Explorer
Ford's perennial competitor to the Chevrolet Tahoe is, of course, the full-size Expedition, which is priced a bit higher than its Chevy SUV rival. Depending on your needs, though, the mid-sized Ford Explorer could potentially serve as a value-friendly Tahoe alternative.
The Explorer occupies an interesting spot in the American SUV hierarchy, being a car-like unibody SUV with a longitudinal, rear-drive-based layout that you normally see in full-size models. The Explorer is smaller than a Tahoe inside and out, but still offers a roomy cabin with a third row as standard. It's also, as you'd expect, substantially cheaper than the Tahoe, with a starting price of $38,465 (before $1,795 destination).
The Explorer comes standard with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but even the performance-oriented Explorer ST and its more powerful twin-turbocharged V6 can still be had for under the Tahoe's starting price. The Ford won't tow as much, but its 5,000-pound towing capacity is still decent for a mid-sized SUV. Both the Ford Explorer and Chevy Tahoe are among America's most established SUV nameplates, and if a mid-sized model fits your needs, the Explorer could potentially save you a lot of money.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Did you know there's a four-door, body-on-frame Chevrolet with an available V8 engine that's substantially cheaper than the Tahoe? It's called the Silverado 1500, and if you're open to a pickup truck rather than an SUV, a four-door Silverado could potentially do most of the things a Tahoe does for a much lower price. For 2026, a crew cab, short-bed Silverado starts at well under $50,000 in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations. That also lets you opt for higher trims like the RST, with the optional V8 or 3.0 Duramax engines, while still staying under the Tahoe's base price.
Obviously, the Silverado loses out on the third seating and enclosed cargo area of the Tahoe, but you get a sizable rear cargo bed in return — which, if desired, could be made more secure with an aftermarket tonneau cover or camper shell. If you need one, these could easily be bought with the money saved up front.
A big reason why half-ton pickup trucks are so popular among buyers is their versatility and family-friendly cabs — and if you don't need third-row seats or an enclosed cargo area, a Silverado could be a much more economical purchase than a comparably equipped Tahoe. With the Silverado getting a substantial redesign for 2027, along with some new V8 engine options, the Chevy pickup could become an even more enticing alternative to its SUV sibling in the years to come.
Our methodology
While compiling this list, we focused primarily on three-row SUVs and crossover offerings with starting prices at least $10,000 lower than the Tahoe's base MSRP. We also added the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 as an example of the potential savings one could enjoy by choosing a full-size truck over a comparable full-size SUV. While none of these vehicles are positioned as direct competitors to the Tahoe, each has certain comparable qualities and comes with a substantially lower price on the new-car market.