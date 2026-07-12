5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Chevrolet Tahoe

The definition of a "sport utility vehicle" has become so wide-reaching that it now includes everything from the ultra-compact Subaru Crosstrek to the massive Jeep Grand Wagoneer. However, there are still quintessential American SUVs out there like the Chevrolet Tahoe, with its body-on-frame construction, standard V8 engine, and spacious three-row cabin. Though the SUV segment has grown and shifted tremendously over the years, the Tahoe remains a popular choice with over 110,000 examples sold in 2025.

However, with a starting MSRP that's now climbed to over $63,000 after destination charges, a new Tahoe isn't necessarily an affordable purchase for working families these days. GM's three-row SUV isn't without competitors, but direct rivals like the Toyota Sequoia and the Ford Expedition – which has long taken on the Tahoe in the battle for three-row American SUV supremacy – aren't exactly cheap, either. With MSRPs similar to the Tahoe, budget-minded buyers aren't likely to save any money by purchasing either of those.

With this in mind, we've rounded up five less expensive alternatives to Chevy's full-size SUV, all with starting prices at least $10,000 cheaper than a base-model Tahoe. The list even includes two models that can be found in the same Chevrolet showroom.