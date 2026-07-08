5 Tips For Max Battery Life On Your Samsung Galaxy Watch

When it comes to the best smartwatches one can buy on the Android side of things, the options usually boil down to the latest Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Both the Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8 are solid options, and which one you pick can depend on factors such as whether you own a Google Pixel or a Samsung phone, design preferences, or even the type of UI. Samsung also offers a few more options, such as the Watch Classic and Watch Ultra series. Owing to this, you may decide to opt for a Samsung smartwatch. While the watch works well across scenarios, the one issue that plagues most Android watches — including the Galaxy Watch — is average battery life.

On most days, your Galaxy Watch may last you an entire day, but you'll probably have to plug it in just before going to bed. Now, this isn't ideal, as you may want to use the watch to track your sleep or set alarms. Fortunately, there are a few ways to improve and extend your Galaxy Watch's battery life. Whether you want to wear it to bed or you're traveling and are a few hours away from a charger, so you're desperate to make the last 10% last for a few extra hours, here are some tips I've been using since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and they work just as well on the latest Galaxy Watches as well.