5 Recent Updates To Samsung's Health App That Have Users Talking

If you have been using a Samsung smartphone, chances are, you are familiar with the Samsung Health app that comes preloaded on most of its devices. Originally called S-Health, the app has been a part of Samsung devices since May 2012 when it was introduced alongside the Galaxy S3 lineup. Early versions of the S Health app offered basic fitness and nutrition tracking features. Over time, the S-Health app evolved, first arriving on other Android smartphones, eventually undergoing a rebranding exercise to become today's Samsung Health app.

Given that Samsung Health is the default app used to control and access various features of Samsung's smartwatch models, Galaxy Watch users frequently interact with the app. Over time, they have also gotten familiar with various aspects of Samsung Health, its key features, and the way it looks and functions. However, this dedicated user base was recently affected by a major change after Samsung rolled out a revamped, overhauled version of Samsung Health.

As expected from a revamp, the new additions to Samsung Health go beyond cosmetic changes. So, apart from being markedly different-looking, it also got a bunch of fresh new features. These changes have become a topic of discussion amongst long-term users, with Samsung user forums, Reddit groups, and tech communities actively talking about them. Listed below are the key changes people have noticed about the updated Samsung Health app.