5 Harbor Freight Automotive Finds That Outshine Home Depot In Price And Value
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Anyone who works on cars will know that lots of handy pieces of gear must be folded into the process of keeping your car operating. Popping the hood to explore a problem with your ride can result in just about any kind of repair, and that demands a surprisingly wide range of tools and accessories. A hobbyist looking to establish their own DIY toolkit for performing engine maintenance or handling oil changes will want to look to some of the usual suspects first: A ratchet and socket set, lifting gear, and an OBD2 scanner, for starters. You might also consider a large number of solid tool brands that mechanics often reach for when performing their work.
Many great choices, especially for DIYers looking to pair cost effective tools with great performance, will come from Harbor Freight. The retailer's long list of in-house brands include everything from the most bare bones options up to premium quality implements that aim to rival the big dogs in their categorical subsections. Plenty of Harbor Freight tools get excellent ratings from buyers, and these five tools offer similar, if not better, performance specifications than their more expensive competitors from other mainstream tool brands and outlets like Home Depot. On top of that ability to compete under the hood, each one of these tools showcase lower prices than similar options elsewhere, adding significant value into the mix through multiple avenues.
Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack
The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack is one of the most visible options within the brand's catalog. Daytona jacks come in a few different builds and weight options, but the 3-ton model has been rated tremendously highly by over 6,000 buyers. It's a classic option and comes in four color choices, including bright green and orange. It features what Harbor Freight calls its "Rapid Pump" technology to bring your car up to working height in just three and a half pumps while providing a low-profile clearance to get under vehicles that have been lowered, outpacing other jacks that feature difficult access as a standard. The tool features a dual piston hydraulic system with rear swiveling casters that offer 360-degree mobility. It offers a lift height ranging up to 19-⅞ inches alongside its 6,000 pound lift capacity, making it a quality choice to handle performance sports cars as well as heavier trucks or SUVs. Regardless of color, the floor jack will set you back $200.
A contrasting option from Home Depot is the Arcan 3-Ton Car Jack. It features a similar dual-piston build but doesn't offer information on lifting speed, even with the tool's Quick Rise technology built into the unit. It produces a maximum lift of 18 inches, placing its ceiling nearly 2 inches lower than the Daytona model. This tool will also set you back $286.
Hercules 20V Brushless 1/2-Inch Compact Impact Wrench
The Hercules 20V Brushless ½-Inch Compact Impact Wrench is a classic solution. It's priced at $70, making it significantly cheaper than just about any other flagship model you'll find from another toolmaker. The impact range delivers up to 500 ft.-lbs. of bolt breakaway torque and a maximum of 325 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque. It operates through four control modes with three speed ranges and an automated mode to prevent overtightening or loosening. Admittedly, this tool is not as powerful as some other choices you'll encounter, so it's worth noting that there's an upgraded "Ultra Torque" version priced at $190 that might be more to the speed of a heavy duty installer or mechanic. This model is still offered at a favorable price and provides up to 1,500 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque and 1,000 ft.-lbs. of maximum fastening power. Either choice is a valuable addition to an automotive tool collection given the impact wrench's importance for auto repairs, but the standard model will be more than capable of handling the vast majority of your jobs and comes with ludicrous price tag when compared to some of its competitors.
A similar model to the base Hercules wrench is the DeWalt 20V XR ½-Inch Impact Wrench. The tool is priced at $279 at Home Depot, making it significantly more expensive than either Hercules option. The wrench does offer better performance figures than the Hercules alternative, but only with a small bump in output when compared to those with expanded torque ratings. This unit delivers 800 ft.-lbs. of maximum breakaway torque and 600 ft.-lbs. of fastening power.
Cen-Tech Digital Inspection Camera
Getting a closer look at the elements you're working on can be difficult in many situations that mechanics find themselves working through. The Cen-Tech Digital Inspection Camera is a low cost, high-quality inspection camera that's priced at $80 and features a 38-inch long flexible camera cable. This model runs with four AA batteries, meaning it won't require corded power or take one of your power tool batteries to operate. The tool utilizes an 8-½ mm waterproof camera that fits into most spark plug holes, giving it plenty of versatility when snaking through tight recesses to explore issues in your project car or elsewhere. It offers a 2.4-inch viewing screen on the tool body with a sharp 320x240 pixel resolution. However, you can also view images captured by the camera on an external monitor with the help of a video out cable. The tool delivers a roughly 5-hour runtime and includes magnetic accessories, a mirror, hook, and the cable to support viewing on an additional screen.
Home Depot has a brand distribution deal with Ridgid, among others, and so you'll find a raft of options from the brand on the retailer's store shelves. Ridgid is known as a quality brand, and many of its power tools can rival the biggest names in the industry while also offering favorable prices in many instances. The Ridgid Micro Inspection Camera is perhaps surprisingly not one of them, at least on the cost front. It's listed at Home Depot for $129, notably higher than the Cen-Tech model at Harbor Freight. This tool delivers a 4-foot cable with a 2.4-inch color display. It comes with similar accessories, including a video-out RCA cable and runs on four AA batteries just like the Cen-Tech alternative.
Pittsburgh 300-Pound Capacity Low Profile Creeper
Creepers come in many varieties, but the Pittsburgh 300-Pound Capacity Low Profile Creeper is a great option if you're looking for a basic model that provides just enough comfort and versatility to get the job done without going overboard. It's a $40 tool and comes in four color options, including bright blue and green. The creeper includes a headrest and a contoured body design that will provide plenty of comfort for just about any user. This is not an "upgraded" model that includes full padding or additional attachments and capabilities, although it does offer two tool wells down on either side of your legs while operating the roller unit. Yet, in many instances, a plush ride isn't what you're looking for in a tool of this nature. Cheap, cheerful, and capable is the name of the game for a mechanic who means business, and this tool fits the bill perfectly.
At Home Depot, buyers will come across the Big Red 36-Inch Plastic Shop Creeper. It's essentially the same tool as Pittsburgh's standard model, although it offers a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds and is only available in a single, black color option. The creeper also doesn't feature the tool wells in the lower portion that are available on the Pittsburgh option. This model features a similar head rest and contoured shape but retails for $50, adding to the expense without offering improved value.
Viking 4 Amp Automatic Battery Charger/Maintainer
The Viking 4 Amp Automatic Battery Charger/Maintainer is a low cost option to keep your car or recreational vehicle's battery ready to go at a moment's notice. This is a particularly valuable addition for anyone who lives in a colder climate, but a maintainer offers useful support regardless of the corner of the world you call home. This model is priced at $40 and features automated functionality to make keeping essential batteries juiced up without having to think about managing it yourself. This tool is also among some of the gear at Harbor Freight with a mountain of user ratings standing behind it. The charger features over 5,800 user reviews and its average rating remains exceptionally high, pointing to a valuable option with plenty of versatility. It's underpinned by microprocessor controls to adjust current when necessary, and it offers a 20% efficiency boost with a 50% reduction in weight when compared to a conventional charging system. It utilizes 6-foot 18 AWD gauge cables for heavy duty performance alongside some quality of life additions like a large LCD screen and an automatic switch into maintenance mode when your battery reaches a full charge.
An option at Home Depot for buyers seeking battery health upgrades that's similar to the Viking model is the NOCO Genius5 Automatic Charger/Maintainer. It's a 5 amp model that's capable of delivering the same automated performance as the Viking battery tool. One feature that's particularly neat is the tool's force mode, which allows users to manually begin charging batteries that are completely depleted. However, the utility of this function is fairly niche, and the charger will run you $70 at Home Depot, nearly double the price of the Viking model.
Methodology
All of these tools are found at Harbor Freight for lower prices than a similar model with near-identical capabilities at Home Depot. Each one has also been rated by at least 500 buyers with a 4.2 star average rating or better. Across the board, these Harbor Freight options provide great financial value when compared to their alternatives as well as functional capabilities to help get the job done, all without sacrificing on features or amenities.