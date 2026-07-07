7 Smart Mini Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed

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The world of smart home technology is more than just smart plugs, LED lighting, and video doorbells. There are all sorts of smart gadgets you have never heard of before, and they're often extremely helpful products you didn't even know you wanted or needed.

But when people think about starting or adding to a smart home, they think about the big, sweeping changes, as if every device needs to revolutionize your space. That doesn't need to be the case, though. There are smaller, more understated smart gadgets that add a lot to your quality of life without changing everything about how your home works. Depending on what you're looking for, these little tweaks can make a huge difference. Maybe it's a matter of improving something in your home you've already automated, or helping with a little task fell through the cracks of the systems you've already set up.

If you're curious about what may be out there, here are seven mini smart home gadgets you didn't know about.