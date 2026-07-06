4 Midsize Pickups With Better Ratings Than The Chevy Colorado

In 2026, as it has for years now, Toyota's mid-size competitor has come with a variety of different trim levels, with the Tacoma offered in 11 different options over the Colorado's six. You get some like the Limited trim that maximize luxury and comfort, with others, such as the various TRD models, being some of the most well-equipped off-roaders you can get in the segment.

Edmunds places it as the second-highest-rated mid-size pickup you can buy today. Car and Driver also rating the truck highly, with only the Ford Ranger receiving higher accolades from the outlet. When it comes to reliability, the Tacoma unsurprisingly helps keep Toyota's reputation rolling in this area, being named the most reliable mid-size truck in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability study. The base 2.4L engine only produces 228 horsepower, but higher trims get more at 278 horsepower. Another big bonus with the Tacoma is the hybrid option that delivers 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, available with the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims.

Looking at pricing, the two are incredibly close in their base guises, with the Tacoma starting at $32,445 with a $1,745 destination charge. You do lose out on the rear seats with the base Tacoma's XtraCab, though, and you'll need to spend at least $37,305 to get the double cab layout. The trade-off is the extra bed space (up to 6 feet), in the two-seat configuration.