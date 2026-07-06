5 Worthwhile Ways To Use Your Smartphone's Dual SIM Feature

When traveling abroad, one of the items on your checklist when arriving in your destination country is probably to drop by an airport kiosk and buy a temporary SIM card with a preloaded data plan for the duration of your stay. There's really almost no need to do that anymore. Instead, you can keep a travel-only SIM that you activate when abroad and then disable when you get back home, buying data plans as needed for whichever country you visit. It's likely going to be much cheaper than the often expensive rates at the airport, and it means you'll have data the instant your plane touches down to catch up on messages and start booking a taxi.

One that I've personally used in multiple countries with no issue is Ubigi, an eSIM-only carrier offering affordable data plans for a long list of destinations. Once you install the eSIM, all you have to do is buy a data plan for wherever it is you're going and then activate the eSIM when you arrive. It's a data-only plan, so there won't be an extra number on your phone getting calls and texts. Ubigi is just one option in a sea of competitors that provide a nearly identical service, so definitely shop around.

What if you're looking for an actual physical SIM card for your dual SIM tray, or you need to free up your eSIM for something else? There are other companies that offer physical SIMs, too. We recommend OneSimCard, which has high ratings on Trustpilot — though again, shop around if you see better rates.