Verizon Just Changed The Rules For Unlocking Your Smartphone

Before January 20, 2026, you only had to wait 60 days before you could unlock your Verizon phone and bring it to another carrier. However, DroidLife noticed that Verizon had changed the policy for several of its prepaid brands, including TracFone (one of the many affordable phone carriers on Verizon's network), to say "For all cellphones Activated on or after January 20, 2026, the cellphone will be unlocked upon request after 365 days of paid and active service."

This change reverts TracFone's policy back to what it was before it was purchased by Verizon in 2021. Once it was bought out by the major phone provider, it reduced its lock period to 60 days to match Verizon's policy. As of this writing, Verizon hasn't changed its policy on its own website yet, but it is expected to do so in the near future since it received a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission on January 12, 2026. What its policy currently says is, "After 60 days, we will automatically remove the lock unless the device is deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently."