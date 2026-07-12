5 4-Cylinder Engines That Deliver V6 Power

There are quite a few four-cylinder engines, made for today's high-performance vehicles, that can produce either the same or more power than the V6 engines that have been in use up to this point. We can chalk this up to both the relentless pursuit on the part of the automakers for improved fuel economy, as well as their desire to continuously upgrade the performance of the vehicles they offer for sale.

This has driven the trend toward turbocharged, lower-displacement four-cylinder engines, which can produce great fuel economy numbers on the test cycle and also generate tremendous performance once the boost kicks in. This level of technological development, when applied to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, can give the four as much or more power than a naturally aspirated, or non-turbocharged, V6 with a 3.0-liter displacement — plus the extra bonus of better fuel efficiency for the four. It's a win-win in the eyes of the vehicle manufacturers, who can promote both aspects of these turbo fours, which have their pros and cons, in their marketing materials.

As a reference point, let's look at some 0-60 mph acceleration times put up by some currently-available naturally aspirated V6 engines. The V6 in the Acura MDX gets there in 6.4 seconds, the Cadillac XT5 does it in 6.1 seconds, the Chrysler Pacifica manages 7.3 seconds, and the compact Lexus IS makes it in 5.6 seconds. Now let's take a closer look at some of these high-output turbo fours that produce the type of power that you would normally expect from a V6 engine.