5 Foldable DeWalt Tools And Products That Are Perfect For Small Workspaces

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Whether you hang your hat in a professional garage or workshop, or are a DIYer operating out of a garage or basement space, it's a safe bet that you regularly find yourself starved for even a little extra wiggle room to get around. After all, things like worktops, power tools, tabletop equipment, and storage chests tend to be large in size and thus legitimate space-eaters.

Even as many of those everyday shop occupants have gotten smaller over the years, it can still be difficult to squeeze them all into a location. Thus, it has become increasingly popular of late for the major power tool manufacturers like DeWalt to find additional ways to help users save space. That includes designing tools of every size that can be folded over for storage when they are not in use.

Not every DeWalt tool bears that particular design element. But if you are on the hunt for such space-saving items for your pro or home workshop setup, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand has a few options in its powered and non-powered lineup that fit the bill. Here are a few foldable DeWalt tools that can help you maximize the space in your garage or workshop.