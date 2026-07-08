5 Foldable DeWalt Tools And Products That Are Perfect For Small Workspaces
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Whether you hang your hat in a professional garage or workshop, or are a DIYer operating out of a garage or basement space, it's a safe bet that you regularly find yourself starved for even a little extra wiggle room to get around. After all, things like worktops, power tools, tabletop equipment, and storage chests tend to be large in size and thus legitimate space-eaters.
Even as many of those everyday shop occupants have gotten smaller over the years, it can still be difficult to squeeze them all into a location. Thus, it has become increasingly popular of late for the major power tool manufacturers like DeWalt to find additional ways to help users save space. That includes designing tools of every size that can be folded over for storage when they are not in use.
Not every DeWalt tool bears that particular design element. But if you are on the hunt for such space-saving items for your pro or home workshop setup, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand has a few options in its powered and non-powered lineup that fit the bill. Here are a few foldable DeWalt tools that can help you maximize the space in your garage or workshop.
Atomic Folding Utility Knife
In the grand scheme of things, non-powered handheld tools are not typically considered a big contributor to space challenges in a shop setup. They do, after all, tend to be smaller in size, and you don't even need to find additional space to store their batteries. Even so, collecting such tools often leads to the overcrowding of worktops, drawers, and tool chests. To that end, any chance you have to make those small tools smaller can be pretty helpful.
On our list of tools that are essential to most homeowners, a good utility knife is one that can typically be had for a reasonable price. If you're looking for a cutter that'll save a little space in your toolbox, DeWalt's Atomic Compact Series folding utility knife is such a tool. At the moment, you can pick one up for about $10 through DeWalt's Amazon page.
On the DeWalt website, users have rated the utility knife at 5 stars, with most giving it high marks for design, durability, and overall size. One user even noted that, when folded, the knife is small enough to comfortably fit in their shirt pocket. The ergonomically designed knife is meant to be opened and closed using one hand while reducing the possibility of releasing the blade unintentionally. It's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
Tough Series Folding Hex Key Set
Like utility blades, hex keys are among those smaller tools that typically do not take up too much space in your workshop. But that can change dramatically depending on how many you have, as hex key collections are often stored together in larger carrying cases. And yes, those cases can be bulky space-eaters on shelves, tabletops, and in storage chests. To help combat that problem, many tool makers — DeWalt included — have taken to producing hex key sets that fold into a single handle.
DeWalt actually has a few folding hex keys listed on its website these days, any of which should help you save space in your shop. We're featuring this Locking Tough Series model largely because it is highly rated by DeWalt users at 4.9 stars, and can currently be purchased at The Home Depot for just $23.94.
The tool is fitted with many of the more frequently used hex key sizes, including S9, S10, S15, S20, S25, S27, S30, and S40. It's also equipped with a push-button locking mechanism that secures the hex key at 90-degree, 135-degree, and 180-degree angles as the job requires. The nickel-tipped black chrome coating also provides additional corrosion protection, while the keys boast enhanced torque and durability. The tool is also backed by a limited 1-year warranty.
Folding Hand Truck
Now that you've explored some space-saving options for your tabletops, drawers, and tool chests, we can turn our attention to some of the bigger workshop fish with foldable DeWalt models. In that particular category, the brand's Folding Hand Truck is one option that almost any DIYer might need. It can come in handy when moving boxes, gear, or really anything you can think of without wheels that fits within the cart's weight and space capacity.
The folding hand truck boasts a max capacity of 420 pounds and is made with oversized tubing coated in epoxy-based powder for durability. It's also fitted with 6.9-inch flat-free polypropylene wheels to ensure easy rolling on most surfaces. As for its collapsibility, when unfolded, the hand truck measures 20.5 inches in length, 21 inches in width, and 46.6 inches in height. When the platform and wheels are folded up, the truck comes in at just 3 inches in width and 31.3 inches in height, meaning it won't take up much space when you're not using it.
Home Depot shoppers have rated the hand truck at 4.9 stars, though it is, perhaps, worth noting that said rating is based on just 12 reviews. Still, all but two of those reviews gave it five stars, with users praising this cart for its toughness and collapsible design. They appreciate the sticker price too, with the DeWalt cart selling for $187.28.
Express Folding workbench
Worktops are often the first place people look when laying down their tools, and that can be a problem when you're short on usable workspace. In fact, functional work surfaces tend to come at a premium no matter where you set up shop. You can, however, bring some extra workspace into the mix with DeWalt's Express Folding WorkBench.
For the record, as the folding workbench is fitted with an easy-carry handle and weighs in at just under 24 pounds, you can even take it with you if you need a flat top surface at your worksite. As for your home shop, the workbench — which DeWalt claims can be folded or unfolded in about 3 seconds — provides 33.4 inches by 23.8 inches of additional work surface for those in need. As it boasts a reported weight capacity of 1,000 pounds, it should be able to handle almost any workload you can task it with, and with holes spread out across the table, clamping for heavy-duty projects is quite doable.
At $129 through The Home Depot, the DeWalt workbench is only marginally more expensive than well-rated comparable models from Ridgid, and arguably provides significant upgrades. Home Depot shoppers have rated this easy-to-store option well, giving it 4.7 stars, with DeWalt backing the portable table with a limited lifetime warranty.
20V Max Foldable String Trimmer
We'd wager that many of you have a cache of yard gear stowed away in your garage. It's also likely that gear can make it difficult to move around in there. With some of the major lawn mower brands seeking to take up less garage space with folding handles, the same logic has spilled over to other yard care gear, including DeWalt's 20V Foldable String Trimmer.
Folks who already own a string trimmer might be quick to tell you that their length and shape can make them difficult to store, even when using wall hooks and shelves. It also makes them easy to trip over if they're just leaning against a corner. So yes, of the various tools listed here, this is one that greatly benefits from a foldable design that makes it easier to keep it out of the way, not to mention easier to tuck away into a work truck when you're headed to a job site.
Expanded, the 4.8-star-rated trimmer measures 38.9 inches in length, with DeWalt claiming it's 40% shorter when folded over. It's also part of DeWalt's 20V Max line of tools, meaning you can run it on those batteries if you already have 20V gear in your garage. If you're interested, Tractor Supply Co. typically sells the Foldable 20V String Trimmer for $239.99.