Home Depot Has A $100 Portable Work Table That's 'Sturdy, Solid, Adaptable...Perfect'
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Home Depot owns the Ridgid tool brand and markets the tools as an upper-end prosumer selection. Ridgid offers a full line of corded and 18-volt cordless power tools for mechanics, construction workers, and DIYers. The $100 Ridgid portable work table is a relatively new product among Home Depot's lineup of workbenches and tables that's getting some pretty high praise from those that own it.
Overall, the Ridgid portable work table holds a 4.5-star rating but keep in mind, it has under 50 reviews posted at the time of this writing. With so few reviews and little time to use it ourselves, we're still not ready to fully recommend its purchase. However, 75% of those Home Depot reviewers opted to recommend it to others.
The first review posted to the Home Depot product page, a five-star rating dated June 22, 2025, calls it a "very useful table" that's easily assembled and disassembled, lightweight, and strong. Negative reviews primarily find fault with using it as a router table with reports of table flex, non-standard router-plate size, the plywood insert, and the need to DIY a router fence.
One reviewer, BobInc, posted the review that inspired this article on December 14, 2025, with their title "Sturdy, solid, adaptable table. Perfect." According to BobInc, they bought the table as part of a $5,000 deck rebuild, using it to hold a 12-inch compound miter saw, and reports it was the best $100 spent on the project.
How does the $100 Ridgid portable work table compare to the competition?
Home Depot search results return the $129 DeWalt plastic folding portable sawhorse workbench as the best match with the Ridgid portable work table. Unlike the Ridgid brand, Home Depot doesn't own the DeWalt brand; that honor goes to Stanley Black & Decker.
The DeWalt workbench is a little more expensive but for the extra $29 you'll get a larger work surface. The DeWalt workbench table is 801.6 square-inches, measuring 33.4 by 24 inches and 31 inches tall. The Ridgid portable work table provides 755.7 square inches of work space with its 21.81 by 34.65-inch measurements. The Ridgid table is an inch taller at 32 inches.
The Ridgid work table has the advantage for weight capacity, rated to handle up to 1,500 pounds compared to DeWalt's 1,000-pound rating. The Ridgid table comes with two clamps that work with the table's integrated rails.
While the DeWalt workbench doesn't come with clamps, it offers folding legs that are quicker to deploy, although not as sturdy, than the Ridgid table's leg system. The Ridgid table is a little lighter at 22.49 pounds. The DeWalt workbench tips the scales at 24.25 pounds even without clamps.