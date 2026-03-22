Home Depot Has A $100 Portable Work Table That's 'Sturdy, Solid, Adaptable...Perfect'

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Home Depot owns the Ridgid tool brand and markets the tools as an upper-end prosumer selection. Ridgid offers a full line of corded and 18-volt cordless power tools for mechanics, construction workers, and DIYers. The $100 Ridgid portable work table is a relatively new product among Home Depot's lineup of workbenches and tables that's getting some pretty high praise from those that own it.

Overall, the Ridgid portable work table holds a 4.5-star rating but keep in mind, it has under 50 reviews posted at the time of this writing. With so few reviews and little time to use it ourselves, we're still not ready to fully recommend its purchase. However, 75% of those Home Depot reviewers opted to recommend it to others.

The first review posted to the Home Depot product page, a five-star rating dated June 22, 2025, calls it a "very useful table" that's easily assembled and disassembled, lightweight, and strong. Negative reviews primarily find fault with using it as a router table with reports of table flex, non-standard router-plate size, the plywood insert, and the need to DIY a router fence.

One reviewer, BobInc, posted the review that inspired this article on December 14, 2025, with their title "Sturdy, solid, adaptable table. Perfect." According to BobInc, they bought the table as part of a $5,000 deck rebuild, using it to hold a 12-inch compound miter saw, and reports it was the best $100 spent on the project.