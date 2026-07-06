I Canceled Spotify For Apple Music, And One Missing Feature Is Driving Me Crazy

Recently, I signed up for Apple Music for the first time. I had done my research (I am a tech writer after all), weighing the various pros and cons Apple Music has when compared to rivals like Spotify and Tidal. When looking at the pros to Apple Music, the inclusion of a subscription to Apple Music Classical kept turning up, but it wasn't something I dwelled on. To me, it was one of those "okay, that's nice" features that wouldn't be a dealbreaker if it were absent.

Fast-forward to a few weeks after I finally signed up for Apple Music. Wouldn't you know it, but Apple Music Classical turned out to be one of my favorite features. If you don't know, it's technically a separate app — one you have to download from the App Store, as opposed to the Music app that comes baked into new iPhones. Your subscription to Apple Music carries over, so it's basically two music streaming services for the price of one. I fell in love with using Apple Music Classical while writing, which I do professionally for over 40 hours per week.

I was in the middle of moving to a new place and was using my phone for music, as opposed to the TV I'd normally play tunes from. After I settled into my new place, I set up a new Apple TV streaming box in my office (aka my living room). And this is when I discovered an oversight that infuriates me more than it baffles me: Unlike standard Apple Music, Apple Music Classical is not available as a tvOS app. There is no way for me to use the app on my TV. Just web or my iPhone and its tiny, tinny speakers.