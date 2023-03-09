Apple's New Classical Music App Set To Launch On March 28

Over the past decade, we've seen dozens of music streaming services launch to compete with longtime juggernauts like Spotify. With millions of tracks from both mainstream and independent artists — more than you're likely to ever have enough time and interest to peruse in a single lifetime — most of these music apps offer genre ubiquity. It's a necessary strategy to secure as many subscribers as possible.

These services typically do well enough to aid discoverability and personalization by asking you to create a musical profile tailored to your tastes. When their random recommendations fail to tickle your ears, you can always craft your own playlists, or use dynamic radio features to find new tunes that are similar to the ones you already love.

Apparently, that still isn't enough for some people. Apple seems to feel that the classical music genre is so underserved that it's now launching an app specifically for those craving that timeless sound. This comes as little surprise to those who keep a close watch on Apple. The company purchased the streaming service Primephonic nearly two years ago, and hints of a new app to take its place were spotted back in 2022.