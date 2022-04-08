Apple Classical Leaked - Here's Why You Should Care

It seems that Apple's new classical music venture might finally be "coming soon." Signs of a new app dedicated specifically to classical music have been found in the beta version of iOS 15.5. The mysterious app, if it comes into being, will be the successor to Primephonic, which is a classical music service that Apple purchased last year. Considering that Primephonic was shut down not long after Apple bought it, seeing the new Apple Classical app might be a relief to those who used the previous service frequently.

According to MacRumors, Apple Classical will be added as part of Apple Music and will be launched as a standalone app. Apple has pretty much confirmed this in 2021 by saying it plans to release a new app dedicated to this kind of music, allowing users to listen to their favorite classics. Classical music, compared to mainstream music services, is still underrepresented by the most popular apps, so it's possible that Apple's new release will find a host of subscribers — especially the Primephonic users that had the app taken away from them with no replacement in 2021.

Primephonic was taken down shortly after Apple purchased it, and since September 7, 2021, no replacement has been offered. However, existing Primephonic subscribers were given six months of Apple Music for free to make up for the loss. What can we expect from the new app?