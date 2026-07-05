5 Old-School Maintenance Habits That Still Work For Modern Cars

Tires represent one of the most substantial investments in routine vehicle maintenance. The average cost for a single new tire is more than $200, not including installation fees, so many drivers end up paying $1,000 or more for a full set. After spending so much money, you want those new tires to last for as long as possible. One way you can protect your investment is by rotating your tires regularly.

Your dad or eccentric old uncle probably told you that rotating your tires extends their life and helps keep you safe, and they're not wrong. Depending on your vehicle and the type of tires you have, rotating either means moving them from front to back, side to side, or in a diagonal rotation pattern. If you fail to rotate your tires, they may wear unevenly. Your front tires typically handle more braking and, in front-wheel-drive cars, traction, so they tend to lose tread more quickly than your rear tires. If your car isn't perfectly aligned, the tires may also wear unevenly, which can affect both the smoothness of your ride and the life of your tires.

Consumer Reports recommends that you rotate your tires every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. You can often return to the specialty shop or mechanic where you originally had the tires installed, or make an appointment at a national chain like Pep Boys or Meineke.