5 Foldable Harbor Freight Finds That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack

Finding yourself far from home without the tools you need is tough. Being weighed down or left without enough space to carry everything you need because of just one or two bulky items is equally frustrating. You can end up feeling like a pack mule — a feeling made all the worse when you don't even need to use what you're carrying around with you.

But sometimes, with a little planning and some smart shopping, being caught short or having too little room in your bag or pockets can actually be avoided. If you know where to look, there are some great foldable, small, and portable gadgets, gizmos, and tools out there that you can toss into your backpack or slide into your pocket and pretty much forget about until you need them.

You might be surprised by just how many options Harbor Freight offers that fit the bill for compact, foldable tools. The retailer stocks a wide range of foldable lights, knives, multi-tools, and more to help ensure you're equipped with whatever you need, without taking up too much space in your bag, pocket, or rucksack. Some of these items also have remarkably high user reviews, with high customer recommendation rates to boot.