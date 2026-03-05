5 Viral 'Do-It-All' Tools Users Say Are Actually Useful

It's not hard to see the appeal of all-in-one tools. When it comes to getting things done, many of us prize efficiency nearly as much as quality and performance, if not more. Whether it's an everyday carry product, where combining as many functions as possible is important for portability, or a more specialized multipurpose tool that saves the time and hassle of switching between devices, multi-tools have their place in our lives.

Some multi-tools will even go viral as users discover them and all that they can do. You can often find products getting buzz online, whether through various subreddits, price spikes, or a sudden glut of TikTok and YouTube videos showcasing and reviewing them. Not all viral all-in-one tools come from the best multi-tool brands on the market, though. They say there's no such thing as bad press, but that applies to the people selling products with said bad press — not the ones using them.

Some tools may go viral because of their interesting look, as all-in-one designs often result in creative, if not downright funky, forms. Others do become popular specifically because they work well, justifying their utility, whether because they perform well or handle multiple functions simultaneously. Based on user feedback, online discussions, and expert reviews, here are five viral "do-it-all" tools that are actually useful. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.