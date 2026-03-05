5 Viral 'Do-It-All' Tools Users Say Are Actually Useful
It's not hard to see the appeal of all-in-one tools. When it comes to getting things done, many of us prize efficiency nearly as much as quality and performance, if not more. Whether it's an everyday carry product, where combining as many functions as possible is important for portability, or a more specialized multipurpose tool that saves the time and hassle of switching between devices, multi-tools have their place in our lives.
Some multi-tools will even go viral as users discover them and all that they can do. You can often find products getting buzz online, whether through various subreddits, price spikes, or a sudden glut of TikTok and YouTube videos showcasing and reviewing them. Not all viral all-in-one tools come from the best multi-tool brands on the market, though. They say there's no such thing as bad press, but that applies to the people selling products with said bad press — not the ones using them.
Some tools may go viral because of their interesting look, as all-in-one designs often result in creative, if not downright funky, forms. Others do become popular specifically because they work well, justifying their utility, whether because they perform well or handle multiple functions simultaneously. Based on user feedback, online discussions, and expert reviews, here are five viral "do-it-all" tools that are actually useful. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
1. Wallet Ninja
Sometimes minimalist or otherwise unique wallet designs go viral, but the Wallet Ninja isn't one such product. Instead, it's an everyday-carry device that slips right into your wallet, making it an invaluable mini multitool perfect for daily use. That functionality — alongside its downright cool design — is a big reason it's one of the viral multi-tools on TikTok, with excited users showing it off to their followers.
If you're not into TikTok, you can also find the Wallet Ninja in action on YouTube. After testing it, Everyday Tactical Vids gave a measured, though not gushing, positive review of the apparatus. The reviewer finds that, like many multi-tools, its various functions can be performed more effectively with dedicated tools — if you need to unscrew something, a screwdriver would be faster and easier. However, they note that its compact size offers a benefit that multiple tools simply cannot, and specifically say that it can be very useful on the go, especially when flying, as it's often allowed through security.
The Wallet Ninja's TSA-friendly design is also cited by EricTheCarGuy in their video review, who confirms they've successfully taken it through security. They add that its utility and role as a "conversation starter" are other major points in its favor, and commend the tool's strong steel construction, noting that it barely bends. There are actually a few different Wallet Ninja models available, including the Wallet Ninja 2.0, which comes in hot pink as well as black. The flagship tool boasts 19 functions — four types of openers, four screwdrivers, six hex wrenches in different sizes, and five other EDC implements.
Amazon sells the Wallet Ninja for about $15, though you can save money by buying two- and three-packs.
2. Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
Multi-tools built around a core set of pliers are a dime a dozen, so it's notable when one goes viral. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool from Harbor Freight earned lots of buzz last year, thanks in part to the tool effectively being a clone of — and cheaper alternative to — long-popular Leatherman Wave. Gordon's multi-tool has a straightforward, gray, stainless-steel look and is packed with implements, including needle-nose pliers, scissors, drivers, a wire cutter, a knife, and more — all of which lock into place for added stability and protection. Despite all these functions, it weighs less than a pound and is just over four inches long.
Not only does it resemble and function like Leatherman's multi-tool, but, according to The New York Times Wirecutter, Gordon's device is superior as well. In addition to being much more affordable, Wirecutter's reviewer praised Harbor Freight's multi-tool for including features the Wave lacks, such as a gut hook and glass breaker. The ability to cut seat belts and break windows quickly makes it especially useful to keep in your car.
While many people who've operated the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool — 90% of surveyed Harbor Freight customers recommend it — confirm its usefulness, not everyone is so gung-ho about the product. A GearPatrol reviewer explicitly says they "won't buy Harbor Freight's viral Leatherman dupe" for multiple reasons, including that it's unclear how well it's built. The Leatherman Wave is constructed from durable 420HC steel, whereas Harbor Freight only describes Gordon's makeup as stainless steel, which GearPatrol suspects is likely not as strong as Leatherman's chosen alloys. Generally, though, users don't seem to mind this possible downside.
Harbor Freight sells the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool for $39.99.
3. RAK Multi-tool Pen
Pliers and knives are common bases for multi-tools, but those built around a pen may be even more suited for everyday carry, since a pen often gets much more use. Not all cool multifunction pens with built-in gadgets are alike, though, and can differ greatly in quality. One brand that's often mentioned when the topic comes up is RAK, whose multi-tool has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer rating on Amazon, based on over 12,500 user reviews.
RAK says its Multi-tool Pen has a durable and heavy-duty build. Since it's made of aluminum, the thin device stays very lightweight. In addition to being a fully functional ink pen, the multi-tool offers several other functions: a stylus tip, a bubble level, a Phillips screwdriver, a bottle opener, an LED light, and two rulers (one metric, one standard). It's also priced affordably enough to make it a smart gift idea or stocking stuffer that's a bit outside the box.
Its value as a gift is mentioned in several positive user reviews, and even more reviews applaud the quality and utility of RAK's Multi-tool Pen, confirming that the product is sturdy and well-made. One reviewer notes it's useful for quickly measuring small items, and another says the bottle opener is useful for prying. This owner adds that the pen works well as, well, a pen, reporting that it "writes very smooth with nice ink distribution and no smudge even on wood or drywall." A small number of mixed-to-negative reviews say it could be more durable, and a few disappointed owners say the pen is too large or heavy for an EDC pen.
Amazon sells a 2-pack of the RAK Multi-tool Pen for $19.99, which includes two ink refills.
4. Hori-Hori Knife
Some "do-it-all" tools are more specialized than general-purpose EDC multi-tools. For example, one product that's gone viral in gardening and landscaping circles is the hori-hori knife. While it is indeed a knife, it also gives users everything they need to plant or transplant in a single tool — "hori" comes from the Japanese onomatopoeia for "dig." It can also be used for weeding and testing soil moisture. One side is a flat, sharp knife for cutting — whether it's twigs, roots, or bags of topsoil — and the other is serrated for sawing thicker material. Crucially, both blades are part of its trowel-shaped base, which enables users to dig, and a scale is etched into the shovel so users can get the precise depth needed for planting.
The hori-hori knife is so useful in the yard that the entire tool type has gone viral — not just one specific product. For the most part, hori-hori knives are very similar no matter who makes them, though they may differ a bit in size, material, and additional features, like belt clip holes or included sheaths. Amazon's top-rated hori-hori knife from Perwin features an aesthetically pleasing black blade and a walnut handle.
A more affordable option is the Akakd Hori Hori, one of the best Amazon tools for gardeners, which comes with a pair of non-slip gardening gloves. Showing what the Sensei Hori Hori Knife can do, Nature's Always Right extols the pros of the tool while mentioning that it's particularly useful for harder and/or more clay-based soil, as well as getting rid of infamously stubborn Bermuda grass. The review notes that a sharper tool would be better for harvesting, however.
Amazon sells the Perwin Hori Hori Garden Knife for $24.99.
5. Leatherman Skeletool
Leatherman offers several kinds of "do-it-all" multitools, but one of the most popular is its Skeletool, which you'll often find users praising or recommending in subreddits like r/multitools and r/EDC. A post on r/BuyItForLife asks redditors for their favorite multitool, and the Skeletool is mentioned most often, with users highlighting its overall utility and its compact, lightweight design, which makes it easy to keep in your pocket all day. One user says they've used the tool around the globe for "rock climbing, caving, all my search and rescue missions," and other applications, adding that they even keep a backup. Another appreciates that its knife function can be used without opening the pliers.
Another advantage for some users is that the Skeletool is made locally, as Leatherman is one of the many brands that still make tools in the U.S.A. Even those who use and praise the tool note certain drawbacks, though, such as its pliers being uncomfortable to use and too fragile for some applications. In an r/Leatherman post calling the Skeletool a "game-changer," a commenter bemoans the lack of a scissors function.
The Leatherman Skeletool is pliers-based, equipped with both needlenose and standard options. The 7-in-1 tool includes five other implements: wire cutters, hard-wire cutters, a bottle opener/carabiner, a bit driver, and a 420 high-carbon combo knife. The tool comes in a stainless steel gray, but several other colorful styles are available, including sublime green, denim blue, and coyote tan.
Amazon sells the Leatherman Skeletool starting from $89.99.
How these do-it-all tools were evaluated
To determine which "do-it-all" tools users actually find useful, a variety of sources were consulted. These include professional reviews from reputable publications, such as GearPatrol and The New York Times Wirecutter, whose experts spend hands-on time testing products before critiquing them. Video breakdowns and reviews on social media, including YouTube, were also researched, where multi-use tools could be seen in action alongside expert feedback from reviewers with thousands of subscribers and strong reputations for their reviews.
User reviews from average owners were also sought on retail websites like Harbor Freight's and Amazon, where both pros and cons from firsthand experience can be found, supplemented by details like how the tools are used and for how long. Similar firsthand information can be found in online forums such as Reddit, where many users not only share their two cents but also engage in back-and-forth conversations about the pros and cons of tools, which often add insight to isolated reviews.
It's also often easy to find which products are currently going viral using such online forums, where "meme" tools often become hot topics. Other tools determined to be or have been viral were based on sales numbers, descriptions from professional publications, and aggregators and tags found on social media, like TikTok's viral multi-tools page. All recommended tools included in this list are currently available for purchase.