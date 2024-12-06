5 Cool Multifunction Pens With Inbuilt Gadgets

No matter what kind of job you work or hobby you engage with, you've probably got a pen or two lying around that you use regularly. Even in the digital age, some things are just faster to write down physically, whether you're a worksite foreman carrying around a clipboard or a home crafter drafting plans on the table. While a pen is only supposed to do one thing — write stuff — you may be surprised how much flexibility comes with its simple straight-line design.

The manufacturers of several jobsite and survival gaizmos have managed to escalate pens into an entire subcategory of gadgetry. You can still get a pen that only writes stuff down, of course, but you can also find ones that can take measurements, adjust mechanical parts, even save you in an emergency. Do you absolutely need a pen loaded with gadgets in your daily life? Probably not, but you're lying to yourself if you say gadgets hidden in an unassuming pen aren't awesome.