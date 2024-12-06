5 Cool Multifunction Pens With Inbuilt Gadgets
No matter what kind of job you work or hobby you engage with, you've probably got a pen or two lying around that you use regularly. Even in the digital age, some things are just faster to write down physically, whether you're a worksite foreman carrying around a clipboard or a home crafter drafting plans on the table. While a pen is only supposed to do one thing — write stuff — you may be surprised how much flexibility comes with its simple straight-line design.
The manufacturers of several jobsite and survival gaizmos have managed to escalate pens into an entire subcategory of gadgetry. You can still get a pen that only writes stuff down, of course, but you can also find ones that can take measurements, adjust mechanical parts, even save you in an emergency. Do you absolutely need a pen loaded with gadgets in your daily life? Probably not, but you're lying to yourself if you say gadgets hidden in an unassuming pen aren't awesome.
Xianui's 6-in-1 pen is suited for simple tasks
If you want to start simple in the realm of gadget-packed pens, the Xianui 6-in-1 pen is a sensible jumping-off point. You can discern its primary use with a casual glance; rather than the usual unadorned body you'd expect from a pen, this one has a metric and standard ruler printed on the side, great for making small measurements.
Besides the ruler, this pen's second-most obvious feature is the bubble level on the side, which you can use to check level surfaces. Finally, with the help of swappable points, you can change the regular ballpoint ink tip out for a stylus pen for tapping on electronics, as well as both flathead and Phillips head screwdrivers. This pen would be great for quick tasks in a workshop, such as measuring and fastening minute components or jotting down notes on a clipboard or tablet.
The Rak multitool pen is workshop-ready
Perhaps you're looking to perform slightly more-detailed tasks on the job, and want a gadget pen with some extra functionality. The next step up is Rak's multitool pen, which boasts eight helpful features, not including the retractable ballpoint pen tip.
Much like Xianui's pen, the Rak multitool pen includes a bubble level, a stylus pen tip, flathead and Phillips head screwdriver bits, and standard and metric rulers printed on the side. Where this pen differentiates itself is in its additional features; first, alongside the ruler, it has a bottle opener built into the side for popping your favorite drinks open. Second, the pen has a swappable LED light tip, illuminating cramped spaces with bright, clear light. Finally, the whole pen is made of military-grade aluminum for that extra bit of resilience. Whether you're a DIYer who loves weird tools or a professional contractor, this pen has clear practical applications.
The Takeflight pen is a 4-in-1 survival tool
Let's say you want a gadget pen that's a bit more rugged. One of the big appeals of gadget-packed tools is that they can prove themselves useful not just in daily life, but in an occasional emergency. For a pen with a little more grit, Takeflight's tactical pen is a potential pick.
This pen is designed to be rough and ready for travelers, campers, and survivalists. The body is made of aircraft-grade computer-machined aluminum for a resilient grip, while its functions are managed via four swappable tips. The default tip is, of course, a ballpoint pen with refillable ink, but three other tips also are included: a metal bottle opener, a bright LED flashlight with swappable batteries, and most unusually, a glass-breaking tool. The tool's solid tip is designed to effectively pierce and shatter glass for use in an emergency like needing to escape a sinking vehicle or a house fire. This pen would be a smart inclusion among the emergency tools in your car's glove box, among other uses.
The Ankaka pen has 6 tactical features
We don't know who the first person was to think up tactical pens, but whoever it was, they sparked quite the little industry. More tactical pens are coming out all the time with more and more functions. The next pen up from Takeflight's is the Ankaka pen, which has six tactical features built in.
Ankaka's pen is designed to offer as much functionality as any other tactical pen while weighing half as much. It's also made of aircraft-grade aluminum, but has a smaller, slimmer profile to reduce its overall heft. It has a ballpoint tip with refillable ink, which can also be swapped out for three other heads. The first head is an LED flashlight that can light up a room in either high-beam or strobe mode. The second is a simple multitool with a bottle opener, a hex wrench, and a small screwdriver. The third head is a dense tungsten-carbide tip, strong enough to pierce glass, ceramic, and even some simple metals. This head would be helpful in all sorts of survival and emergency situations, and could even be used for self-defense in a pinch.
The Beinline pen boasts 12 features in its aluminum body
When you start cramming features into a gadget pen, the tendency is to take it as far as you can. If you want to go whole-hog with your gadget pen, you might be interested in the Beinline tactical pen and its whopping 12 features.
This pen features a rounder, more distinct body for that tactical feel, though it's still light and small enough to comfortably fit in your pocket. It comes bundled with numerous swappable attachments that replace its leak-resistant ballpoint pen tip. The usual suspects are all here, including a 130-lumen LED flashlight, a tungsten steel tip for breaking glass, a multi-tool with a bottle opener and wrench, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a stylus pen. Then it adds a compact compass attachment for finding your way in the wilderness. All of this is packed into a corrosion-resistant aluminum body. And while this isn't technically part of the pen, it also comes bundled with a keychain whistle for summoning help in an emergency.