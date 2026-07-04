5 Cars That Prove 2017 Was The Best Year For Ford

The American automotive industry has changed immensely over the last decade. Not only have we seen a shift away from sedans and small cars toward trucks and SUVs, but American automakers also embarked on an ambitious (and increasingly fruitless) move toward electric vehicles, which peaked in the early 2020s.

Ford has been part of that shift; it phased out some of its most established and once-beloved global car nameplates, filling that space in its lineup with additional truck and SUV models. The company did this while embarking on a seemingly unsuccessful pivot towards EVs, one that it will spend $19.5 billion to restructure.

Ford's current lineup includes some impressive truck and SUV models like the Bronco, F-150 Raptor, and the new Maverick, but for driving enthusiasts and performance car fans, looking back at mid-2010s Ford and the excitement around it feels like a glimpse into another era. From inexpensive hot hatchbacks to race-winning supercars, we think 2017 was Ford at its modern peak. Below are five memorable Ford models that show just how great this year was — and also how much the company has changed since then.