5 Harbor Freight Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand

Changing seasons bring a different set of DIY jobs to do, and tackling each will require a different set of tools. Harbor Freight sells plenty of products that will come in handy in each season, as well as tools that should stay at the top of your toolbox no matter the time of year. During the colder months, there's a long list of Harbor Freight products that smart homeowners should stock up on, but relatively few of those products will still be useful in the midst of summer.

Nonetheless, Harbor Freight shoppers looking for smart year-round picks certainly aren't short of options. Big brands like Ryobi offer a number of versatile all-season tools, and Harbor Freight is no different. Each of these tools is sold under either the retailer's Warrior or Bauer brand, making them some of the most affordable in-store picks, and each has received consistently high customer reviews. If you're looking for in-store inspiration at any time of year, these five tools are all worth considering.