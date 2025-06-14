Is Harbor Freight's Warrior 4V Power Cutter Any Good? Here's What Reviews Say

These days, there's a power tool equivalent to nearly any hand tool you can think of, from electric augers to battery-powered grease guns, through Harbor Freight and other hardware retailers. Harbor Freight also sells a power cutter, giving you a more powerful motorized alternative to a manual pair of scissors. The Warrior 4V Cordless Power Cutter not only makes it easier to cut through materials you'd normally use scissors for, but can also be used for applications where a typical pair of scissors just wouldn't cut it (pun most definitely intended).

With the ability to slice through paper, cardboard, fabric, leather, and plastic, you can use the power cutter for carpet trimming, costume design, and craft or hobby projects. It can also be used to quickly cut up boxes when throwing away your recycling or to easily open those frustrating clamshell cases that many products are packaged in.

The $40 tool runs on a 1.5 Ah battery, which comes included along with a charger and two blades, and has a ¼-inch cutting capacity at 260 rpm. It's trigger-operated with a non-slip rubberized handle and blade guard, along with an integrated cutting guide. The power cutter comes from Warrior, which is one of Harbor Freight's several in-house brands, such as Hercules and Icon. There are some Harbor Freight Icon tools worth buying and others worth avoiding, and the same is true for its Warrior products. If you're wondering whether the Warrior 4V Cordless Power Cutter is one to buy or one to avoid, the best way to find out is by combing through user reviews.

