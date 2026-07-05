5 Alternative Fuel Types (And Why More Cars Don't Use Them)

Uncertainty around gas prices has encouraged more new car buyers to choose hybrid cars over traditional gas-powered cars, although demand for all-electric cars has not increased to the same degree. Arguably, BEVs remain too much of a radical transition for many buyers, and high prices aren't helping either. After all, none of the cheapest new cars on the market in 2026 are all-electric, but a couple of those models are available in hybrid form.

BEVs remain the most mainstream type of alternative fuel vehicle, but they're far from the only ones on the market. In fact, you might well be surprised by the range of alternative sources of fuel that are already on offer in some segments. Plenty of buyers won't be aware that these vehicles exist at all, and in virtually every case, there are good reasons why they're not more popular among car manufacturers.

In some cases, it's the technology behind these fuels that remains the limiting factor, but in others, infrastructure is primarily to blame. These five alternative fuels are all among the most notable on the market right now, but you still shouldn't expect to see them being widely adopted by carmakers in the near future.