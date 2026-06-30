6 '60s Cars You've Definitely Seen But Probably Couldn't Name

Almost every decade in the books can make a solid case for being the best for cars. The 2010's adoption of hybrid tech gave us the Holy Trinity, and the 1990s gave birth to icons like the MK4 Supra, and the original Dodge Viper. However, the 1960s might have the strongest argument of all. Cars of the era seem to have ascended to revelrous status in ways that other decades have yet to top. Think Jaguar E-Type, the first Mustang, or the Lamborghini Miura. These names and their contemporaries have adorned the bedroom wall posters of gearheads young and old long beyond their heyday. In fact, the icons of the time shine so brightly that they sometimes wash out the light of other great cars.

The superstars are so famous that they're identifiable by darting glances or brief flashes, but there are other automobiles of the time that are just as great, but without the grandeur of the main characters. Many are symbolic of the era in the same way, but show someone a picture of them, and they won't be able to identify them as easily as with some of the aforementioned vehicles. The 1960s were so good to the automobile that there are tons of cars equally as impressive as the celebrity examples that, for whatever reason, did not receive the same level of consecration. Here are six cars from the 1960s that you've definitely seen, but probably can't name.