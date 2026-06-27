5 Things It's Best To Unplug Before A Bad Storm Hits

Every year, the U.S. sees about 100,000 thunderstorms across the country. They occur in every state and can happen day or night. Most common during the warmer months, thunderstorms require three ingredients: moisture, unstable air, and a source of lift. According to the National Weather Service, only about 10% of storms in the U.S. are considered severe, but that doesn't make them harmless — they have the potential to wreak havoc on your electronics.

We know how to protect ourselves in the event of a severe storm: stay inside, away from windows, and avoid electrical equipment. You should also take steps to protect expensive or susceptible electronics. Even if lightning only strikes nearby and doesn't hit your home, it can send a surge of electricity that may destroy anything that's plugged in.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the damage caused by storms added up to over $46 billion in the U.S. in 2024. Filing an insurance claim for storm-related damage is something many homeowners hope to avoid, which is why unplugging certain devices is a good idea. Here are five things you should unplug before a storm hits your neighborhood, including TVs, computers, and AC units.