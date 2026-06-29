With the rise of USB-C, we've come as close as we ever have to a universal charging standard. The European Parliament in particular has been instrumental in forging the path for USB-C as a common charger among tech devices, going so far as to even force Apple –- a company that is historically very reluctant to give up its own proprietary tech –- to switch to USB-C for its iPhones. Europe has also taken aim at charging bricks, with a new rule for power bricks that requires them to feature a detachable USB-C cable.

Outside of reducing e-waste and simplifying chargers for consumers, the reason for this is that USB-C has matured greatly, offering unmatched versatility under a singular, reversible connector. USB-C has a huge data bandwidth, enabling speeds of up to 80Gbps for USB4, can deliver up to 240W of power with Power Delivery 3.1, and can transmit audio and video, meaning it can be used to connect to external devices or peripherals. USB-C also supports DisplayPort Alt-Mode, and the Apple-Intel jointly produced Thunderbolt interface uses USB-C.

Yet for all its strengths, USB-C can still be confusing –- primarily in how OEMs implement USB-C, and how clearly those ports are identified. Additionally, just because USB-C can do all of these things doesn't mean every USB-C port will support them. Which is why you can't charge your laptop with just any USB-C port; it needs to be one that supports power delivery (USB-C PD). By the same token, just because Thunderbolt 5 uses USB-C doesn't mean every USB-C port supports Thunderbolt 5.