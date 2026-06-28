5 Handy Uses For Harbor Freight's Towable Backhoe

There are a number of tools that many people might deem a legitimate necessity for any homeowner. Then there are those that most homeowners might realistically never need. When it comes to items that might slot into the latter list, a towable backhoe would likely show up.

That is in no small part because even a small backhoe is not easily storable in a garage or shed. They also tend to be pretty expensive. And yet, when the need arises, you might be happy to have one around. The good news is that you can keep one without too massive a financial investment, with Harbor Freight Tools currently selling a powerful Central Machinery Towable Backhoe for $2999.99.

Central Machinery is one of several notable brands owned by Harbor Freight Tools. The brand's 8-horsepower, 301cc backhoe has earned some serious love from those who've already purchased one in the form of a 4.7-star user rating. Those users have largely praised the towable backhoe for its power, versatility, and transportability, particularly in light of its price point. They also hail it as durable and ideal for smaller projects in your backyard or in some professional environments, professing to have used the backhoe for any number of jobs. Here's a look at a few of the jobs you might be able to use it for.